Source: Toyota Motor Corporation Toyota Adds 16 Models to its "KINTO ONE" Lineup in Japan: the "Passo," "Roomy," and "Tank" Trials for used-car KINTO service to be conducted from January 2020

Toyota City, Japan, Dec 16, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation has announced today that it will add eight Toyota models to the lineup of its KINTO ONE beloved-car subscription service. The new models will be available from January 15, 2020. For the first time, Toyota will also add eight Lexus models to its KINTO ONE line-up, with models available from January 15, 2020 (with the exception of the Lexus LS, ES, IS, RC models, available from February 2020).



Highlights:



- A total of 16 models, including Lexus models, will be added to the KINTO ONE(1) lineup; new models available(2) from January 2020, with the exception of the Lexus LS, ES, IS, RC, available from February 2020.

- KINTO SELECT will change its name to KINTO FLEX; nationwide rollout will commence from the end of February 2020. KINTO FLEX 6 will allow subscribers to drive six Lexus models over a three-year period; KINTO FLEX 3 will allow subscribers to drive three Lexus models over a three-year period.

- KINTO ONE will be offered to corporate customers.

Trials for a used-car version of KINTO will start from the end of January2020.

- Toyota mobility services across the world are to be standardized under the name KINTO. The following six services are available: KINTO ONE, KINTO FLEX, KINTO JOIN, KINTO SHARE, KINTO RIDE, and KINTO GO.



KINTO ONE and KINTO FLEX package vehicle charges, voluntary insurance, vehicle tax, registration charges, and vehicle maintenance into a deposit-free, monthly fixed-sum service. Since the monthly fee includes voluntary insurance, the services are particularly well suited to younger generations of drivers and customers who have recently started driving and customers who are considering having a second car.



(1) "KINTO" signifies a service that appears as soon as you need it, enabling mobility as desired like a "kintoun" (Japanese for "flying nimbus").

(2) The available start date and price of Yaris are undecided.



About Toyota Motor Corporation



Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) is the global mobility company that introduced the Prius hybrid-electric car in 1997 and the first mass-produced fuel cell sedan, Mirai, in 2014. Headquartered in Toyota City, Japan, Toyota has been making cars since 1937. Today, Toyota proudly employs 370,000 employees in communities around the world. Together, they build around 10 million vehicles per year in 29 countries, from mainstream cars and premium vehicles to mini-vehicles and commercial trucks, and sell them in more than 170 countries under the brands Toyota, Lexus, Daihatsu and Hino. For more information, please visit www.toyota-global.com.



