Source: China Brilliant Global Limited CBG's Controlling Shareholder Increased 8,518,000 Shares of the Group Fully demonstrated controlling shareholder's trust and support for the Group's diversified business development strategy

HONG KONG, Dec 17, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - China Brilliant Global Limited ("CBG", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"; HKEx Stock Code: 8026.HK) has been informed that its controlling shareholder Mr. Zhang Chunhua ("Mr. Zhang") has purchased 8,518,000 shares of the Group through Brilliant Chapter Limited from December 2 to December 12, at an average price of HKD0.721 per share, making his total shares of the Group to reach 832,601,294 shares, account for 57.38% of the Group's total shares.



The Group has always been devoted to diversifying its business among jewelry trading and retailing, lending business as well as pharmaceutical and healthcare products business. Recently, the Group is planning to form a joint venture with a third party, to engage in banking business and provide multi-dimension banking services in Kazakhstan. The business is expected to commence in mid-2020. This plan is an extension of Group's well-established lending business, so as to magnify the Group's service offerings to its clients and remarkably elevate its market positioning.



The share purchase made by the Group's controlling shareholder Mr. Zhang has fully demonstrated his trust and support for the Group's strategy of diversifying its business development, and he believes that the strategic business restructure of the Group can broaden the diversity of its income base and benefit its long-term development, which will ultimately bring maximum benefits to the Group's shareholders.



About China Brilliant Global Limited

China Brilliant Global Limited ("CBG") was incorporated in the Cayman Islands in 1999 and listed on the Growth Enterprise Market of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in March 2000. Since 2018, CBG is devoted to pursuing its business restructure and diversifying its revenue base to jewelry trading and retailing, lending business as well as pharmaceutical and healthcare products business.









