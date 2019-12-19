Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Tuesday, 17 December 2019, 12:25 HKT/SGT
Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
Toyota Research Institute-Advanced Development, Inc. (TRI-AD) New Tokyo Head Office Now Fully Operational
Accelerate technology development for automated driving and contribute to the wider community

Toyota City, Japan, Dec 17, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - On December 17, 2019, Toyota Research Institute-Advanced Development, Inc. (TRI-AD) will begin full-scale operations in all areas of the new office that opened in July of this year. We will strive for further innovation by creating an environment that enhances the performance of our employees, including not only office spaces but also educational venues such as our "Dojo" training center, dining spaces that provide healthy meals, and spaces that enable members to feel refreshed both physically and mentally. In addition, by leveraging the Nihonbashi location, we will further strengthen ties with local residents, universities, and startup companies worldwide engaged in cutting-edge technology development, and youth and young professionals interested in IT and AI.




Office concept

The new office was designed to provide a state-of-the-art facility for high-technology research and development engineering, as well as a fun and innovative environment for employees. With "Inspiration", "High Productivity" and "Happy Work" as our three pillars, we have incorporated many novel ideas proposed directly by our employees via "Hello New Office Workshop" meetings. We will continue to listen to feedback and ideas from our team members in order to create an office environment that is both cutting-edge and comfortable.

Hello New Office Workshop Video: https://www.tri-ad.global/our-culture

For more information visit https://bit.ly/35FCD5i.


About Toyota Motor Corporation

Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) is the global mobility company that introduced the Prius hybrid-electric car in 1997 and the first mass-produced fuel cell sedan, Mirai, in 2014. Headquartered in Toyota City, Japan, Toyota has been making cars since 1937. Today, Toyota proudly employs 370,000 employees in communities around the world. Together, they build around 10 million vehicles per year in 29 countries, from mainstream cars and premium vehicles to mini-vehicles and commercial trucks, and sell them in more than 170 countries under the brands Toyota, Lexus, Daihatsu and Hino. For more information, please visit www.toyota-global.com.

