Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, December 19, 2019
Wednesday, 18 December 2019, 03:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
        

Source: TIE / SHIFT RED
SHIFT RED Next Generation Drone System creates New Style beyond UAV

SEOUL, KOREA, Dec 18, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - TIE (this is engineering, Inc.), a global leader in UAV and Robotics technology and products, is pleased to announce that the world's most intuitive drone and control system will make its global debut in the U.S marketplace.


[SHIFT RED : Hyper Sensor Fusion Technology]


[Smart Action Shooting with SHIFT RED]


[It's Your Turn to Fly with SHIFT RED]


[SHIFT RED : The Perfect Small]


SHIFT RED is the world's only drone which can be controlled by one hand and which allows people to enjoy droning anywhere thanks to a new concept of perfect small size and light weight in comparison to older fashioned drone products.

Held to light at CES 2019 and IFA 2019, the industry foresees SHIFT RED will pioneer a new era and an innovative new standard for UAV beyond conventional style and technology, with drones too heavy and difficult for general users, an outdated way to fly and restriction of places.

Based on TIE's unique patented "near-field micro sensing" technology, SHIFT RED has been described as a perfect small drone for the global market, such that users can control the drone by simply wearing a ring around and moving the thumb.

Furthermore, SHIFT RED is smart with action shooting. Its tracking technology is more than just about following. It recognizes and expresses your dynamic movements in a smarter way and provides optimum output.

Users can have unprecedented experience with its easy-to-use features and high performance. SHIFT RED's photo video manager supports various features like seamless transmission of video and photo data to mobile devices, and clear and stable real time streaming.

David Kim, Head of Marketing for TIE's Global Business, said "As confirmed through feedback at global industrial exhibitions, our one-handed control technology and innovative new features for daily life concepts will lead to a whole new world in UAV.

"Our concepts can also be applied to areas including commercial and military. That is, our products and technologies will enable anyone benefit through commercial services, and personal enjoyment in their daily life."

About TIE
'this is engineering, Inc.' (TIE) is a robotics company with the motto "ENGINEERING X DESIGN". To show people a new world in the most appropriate way, engineers from different fields joined together and established TIE. We are working on various engineering projects, including UAV products, robotics and IoT products; and pursuing a hardware-based business that creates new values. Visit thisiseng.com.

TIE INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/shiftdrone/
TIE FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/shiftdrone/
TIE YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCI-XHpRLRXdxfNRMbmxjaXw

Media Inquiries:
E. [email protected]
T. +82-70-4445-3373
W. https://thisiseng.com


Dec 18, 2019 03:00 HKT/SGT
Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Electronics, Security, Aerospace/Defence, Digital, Drones
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2019 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Flying High in Unified Accord, We're Painting the Future Hereditary Succession at Legend Holdings: Liu Chuanzhi and Zhu Linan Resigned, New Dual Chair members - Ning Min and Li Peng Assume Leadership Roles  
Dec 18, 2019 22:20 HKT/SGT
Privacy and brand safety, the social slowdown and the potential of gaming and podcasts were top of the agenda for advertisers in 2019  
Dec 18, 2019 21:00 HKT/SGT
MHI and Hitachi Settle on Projects Conducted by MHPS in the Republic of South Africa   
Dec 18, 2019 18:05 HKT/SGT
HKTDC Export Index 4Q19: Hong Kong exports expected to decline 2% in 2020  
Dec 18, 2019 18:00 HKT/SGT
Showa Denko: Announcement Regarding the Planned Commencement of Tender Offer for Shares in Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd. (Securities Code 4217)  
Dec 18, 2019 15:00 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu Honored with IEEE Milestone for High Electron Mobility Transistor   
Dec 18, 2019 14:24 HKT/SGT
SHIFT RED Next Generation Drone System creates New Style beyond UAV  
Dec 18, 2019 03:00 HKT/SGT
The Authorization on Reinsurance Business for China Re Hong Kong  
Dec 17, 2019 14:51 HKT/SGT
DENSO Takes a Stake in PiNTeam, a German Start-up Company, to Accelerate Development of Basic Software for In-Vehicle Electronic Control Units  
Dec 17, 2019 12:56 HKT/SGT
Toyota Research Institute-Advanced Development, Inc. (TRI-AD) New Tokyo Head Office Now Fully Operational  
Dec 17, 2019 12:25 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
MOVE 2020
11  -  12   February
London
Singapore Airshow 2020
11  -  16   February
Singapore
The Roads & Traffic Expo
12  -  13   February
BITEC, Bangkok Thailand
CAREHAB 2020
14  -  15   February
Singapore
Aviation Festival Asia 2020
18  -  19   February
Singapore
EduTECH Philippines 2020
19  -  20   February
Philippines
Asia Pacific Rail 2020
11  -  12   March
Hong Kong
AuToPros 2020: 3rd SMART MOBILITY CONGRESS 2020
19  -  20   March
Singapore
Telecoms World Asia 2020
25  -  26   March
Bangkok, Thailand
Phar-East 2020
31  March -  1   April
Singapore
MOVE Asia 2020
19  -  20   May
Singapore
ConnecTechAsia Summit 2020
9  -  11   June
Singapore
Gas Indonesia Summit & Exhibition 2020
10  -  12   June
Indonesia
The Roads & Traffic Expo Philippines 2020
9  -  10   September
Philippines
Accounting & Finance Show Asia 2020
3  -  4   November
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2019 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       