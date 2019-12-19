Wednesday, 18 December 2019, 03:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: TIE / SHIFT RED SHIFT RED Next Generation Drone System creates New Style beyond UAV

SEOUL, KOREA, Dec 18, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - TIE (this is engineering, Inc.), a global leader in UAV and Robotics technology and products, is pleased to announce that the world's most intuitive drone and control system will make its global debut in the U.S marketplace.



[SHIFT RED : Hyper Sensor Fusion Technology]



[Smart Action Shooting with SHIFT RED]



[It's Your Turn to Fly with SHIFT RED]



[SHIFT RED : The Perfect Small]



SHIFT RED is the world's only drone which can be controlled by one hand and which allows people to enjoy droning anywhere thanks to a new concept of perfect small size and light weight in comparison to older fashioned drone products.



Held to light at CES 2019 and IFA 2019, the industry foresees SHIFT RED will pioneer a new era and an innovative new standard for UAV beyond conventional style and technology, with drones too heavy and difficult for general users, an outdated way to fly and restriction of places.



Based on TIE's unique patented "near-field micro sensing" technology, SHIFT RED has been described as a perfect small drone for the global market, such that users can control the drone by simply wearing a ring around and moving the thumb.



Furthermore, SHIFT RED is smart with action shooting. Its tracking technology is more than just about following. It recognizes and expresses your dynamic movements in a smarter way and provides optimum output.



Users can have unprecedented experience with its easy-to-use features and high performance. SHIFT RED's photo video manager supports various features like seamless transmission of video and photo data to mobile devices, and clear and stable real time streaming.



David Kim, Head of Marketing for TIE's Global Business, said "As confirmed through feedback at global industrial exhibitions, our one-handed control technology and innovative new features for daily life concepts will lead to a whole new world in UAV.



"Our concepts can also be applied to areas including commercial and military. That is, our products and technologies will enable anyone benefit through commercial services, and personal enjoyment in their daily life."



About TIE

'this is engineering, Inc.' (TIE) is a robotics company with the motto "ENGINEERING X DESIGN". To show people a new world in the most appropriate way, engineers from different fields joined together and established TIE. We are working on various engineering projects, including UAV products, robotics and IoT products; and pursuing a hardware-based business that creates new values. Visit thisiseng.com.



TIE INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/shiftdrone/

TIE FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/shiftdrone/

TIE YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCI-XHpRLRXdxfNRMbmxjaXw



Media Inquiries:

E. [email protected]

T. +82-70-4445-3373

W. https://thisiseng.com





Dec 18, 2019 03:00 HKT/SGT

Topic: Press release summary

Sectors: Electronics, Security, Aerospace/Defence, Digital, Drones

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2019 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

