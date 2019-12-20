Friday, 20 December 2019, 11:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: NTT DOCOMO DOCOMO to Offer Advanced Network Products for Mobile Networks Worldwide - Conducts collaborative trials with Japanese makers and overseas mobile operators -

TOKYO, Dec 20, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - NTT DOCOMO, INC. has completed trials in Thailand and Singapore aimed at expanding the global adoption of Japanese mobile-network equipment for high-quality fifth-generation (5G) communications and advanced network services. The trials were organized by DOCOMO in collaboration with Denki Kogyo Co., Ltd. and Advanced Info Service PCL. (AIS) in Thailand and AGC Inc. and StarHub in Singapore.



In trials held in Thailand on September 25 and December 18, Denki Kogyo's metamaterial reflectarray antenna for flexibly designed radio-wave reception areas was deployed in a 5G trial environment constructed by Thai mobile operator AIS. The trial measured reception intensity and compatibility with the local network environment.



In the Singapore trial on December 4, a glass-embedded antenna jointly developed by DOCOMO and AGC Inc. and introduced earlier this year was deployed in a 5G trial environment created by Singapore telco StarHub. The test confirmed that the unique antenna could be embedded on the windows of buildings to provide mobile coverage in urban areas. DOCOMO's local subsidiary NTT DOCOMO ASIA Pte. Ltd. supported the trial.



The trials further enabled DOCOMO to:

- Identify the needs of overseas mobile operators

- Obtain knowhow on acquiring approvals from local authorities

- Confirm trade procedures

- Verify compatibility with local network equipment



Overviews of both trials will be presented during DOCOMO Open House 2020, which will take place in the Tokyo Big Sight exhibition complex in Tokyo on January 23 to 24, 2020.



DOCOMO now aims to begin introducing sophisticated technologies and products of Japanese mobile-equipment makers to mobile operators in global markets. DOCOMO will draw on the experience and knowhow it has accumulated in global business so far to adapt to the business environments and legal systems of each market, thereby helping Japanese makers to access promising opportunities worldwide.



Since November 2015, DOCOMO has been supporting the realization of higher-quality mobile communication networks around the world by providing global operators with consulting services covering new technology introduction support, network assessment and customer experience improvement.



DOCOMO is committed to collaborating with global companies by leveraging its mobile network technologies and expertise for the creation and delivery of innovative solutions that provide new value and meet important needs in global society.





About NTT DOCOMO



NTT DOCOMO, Japan's leading mobile operator with over 77 million subscriptions, is one of the world's foremost contributors to 3G, 4G and 5G mobile network technologies. Beyond core communications services, DOCOMO is challenging new frontiers in collaboration with a growing number of entities ("+d" partners), creating exciting and convenient value-added services that change the way people live and work. Under a medium-term plan toward 2020 and beyond, DOCOMO is pioneering a leading-edge 5G network to facilitate innovative services that will amaze and inspire customers beyond their expectations. DOCOMO is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (9437). https://www.nttdocomo.co.jp/english/.



