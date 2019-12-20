Friday, 20 December 2019, 11:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: AVIA Newly released survey finds 63% of Indonesians have accessed streaming piracy websites or torrent sites Working alongside the Video Coalition of Indonesia (VCI), KOMINFO has blocked over 1,000 piracy websites and illegal application domains in past six months.

JAKARTA, Dec 20, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - A new study of the online content viewing behavior of Indonesian consumers, revealed that nearly two thirds (63%) of online Indonesian consumers have accessed streaming piracy websites or torrent sites to access premium content without paying any subscription fees.



The survey, commissioned by the Asia Video Industry Association's Coalition Against Piracy (CAP) and conducted by YouGov, also found that 29% of consumers use a TV box which can be used to stream pirated television and video content. These TV boxes, also known as Illicit Streaming Devices (ISDs), pre-loaded with illegal applications, allow users to access hundreds of pirated television channels and video-on-demand content, usually with a low annual subscription fee.



The illegal application indoXXI(Lite) was by far the most popular application and used by 35% of ISD users. This application was even more popular amongst the younger demographic with 44% of those aged 18yrs-24yrs admitting to using this illegal service. Of the 63% of consumers who admit to accessing streaming piracy websites or torrent sites a staggering 62% stated that they had cancelled all or some of their subscription to legal pay TV services.



To fight back against this rampant and damaging online piracy the Video Coalition of Indonesia (VCI) have been working closely with KOMINFO to identify and block domains associated with piracy websites and applications. Since July this year over 1,000 piracy websites and illegal application domains have been blocked by KOMINFO.



Members of the VCI include AVIA's Coalition Against Piracy (CAP), APFI, APROFI, GPBSI, Emtek Group, MNC Group, Viva Group, Telkom Indonesia, Cinema 21 Group, CGV, Cinemaxx, HOOQ, iflix, Viu, Rewind, SuperSoccerTV and Catchplay.



The Indonesian content industry were unified and vocal as to the damaging impact the locally operated piracy websites were having on their industry:



Mr. Chand Parwez, Chairman of Asosiasi Perusahaan Film Indonesia (APFI) stated:

"APFI are alarmed by the results of the new study commissioned by CAP revealing that 63% of online Indonesian consumers have accessed piracy streaming websites or torrent sites. Content theft unarguably hurts the Indonesian creative industry by stealing from its creators. These illegal websites also place users at high risks of exposure to malware. We praise the efforts of KOMINFO and the Video Coalition of Indonesia in fighting this pandemic through identifying and blocking over a thousand piracy websites and domains and will continue to do all that APFI can to support them."



Mr Hendy Lim, Vice President, Content Business EMTEK commented:

"The recent survey shows that the piracy activities have significant damaging impact on legitimate content services, not to mention the pornography and gambling activities that are served up by these illegal sites. We strongly urge the government and industry stakeholders to take meaningful action against the Indonesian crime groups behind the piracy websites. This is essential for the development of Indonesia's media and creative industry."



Mr. Djonny Sjafruddin the Chairman of GPBSI, the Indonesian cinema association, stated:

"This year has seen nearly 2,000 screens in operation; and in 2020 a total of 3,000 screens will be rolled out across Indonesia. Strong investments are in play, both by local and international stakeholders, by cinema operators and content makers. However, the greatest hindrance to this huge investment and our industry as a whole, is online piracy. According to the YouGov study, 63% of Indonesian online consumers have accessed streaming websites or torrents, amounting to tens of millions of users. The fight against piracy has begun, and praise should be given to the Video Coalition of Indonesia (VCI) and KOMNIFO for blocking over a thousand piracy websites and illicit application domains. The entire film fraternity must unite against the scourge of online piracy".



Mr. Edwin Nazir, Chairman of APROFI, commented:

"APROFI applauds KOMINFO in blocking the piracy websites that are damaging our industry. Trillions of rupiah are being lost to the content industry every year and ending up in the pockets of crime syndicates. Content theft on its current scale is unsustainable and we urge the government to become more involved in the fight against criminals that monetise these piracy websites."



Neil Gane, the General Manager of AVIA's Coalition Against Piracy (CAP) raised the potential risks faced by those consumers who accessed piracy websites and illicit applications:

"The damage that content theft does to the Indonesian creative industry is without dispute. However, the damage done to Indonesian consumers themselves, because of the nexus between content piracy and malware, is only beginning to be recognised. The piracy ecosystem is a hotbed for malware. Unfortunately, the appetite for free and accessing stolen content via piracy websites or illicit streaming devices blinkers some consumers from the real risks of malicious malware infection such as spyware."



About the Survey

Data was collected from 19 to 20 September 2019 using YouGov's online panel of Indonesia. All data is weighted to be representative of the online population. Sample size: Indonesia n=,1045. For further information visit https://hk.yougov.com



About the Asia Video Industry Association

The Asia Video Industry Association (AVIA) is the trade association for the video industry and ecosystem in Asia Pacific. It serves as the interlocutor for the industry with governments across the region, leads the fight against video piracy and provides insight into the video industry through reports and conferences aimed to support a vibrant video industry.



For media enquiries and additional background please contact:

Charmaine Kwan

Head of Marketing and Communications

Email: [email protected]

Website:https://asiavia.org

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/asiavideoia

Twitter: @AsiaVideoIA





