Source: China Tonghai International Financial Limited Tonghai Financial is Honoured with "Corporate Governance - The Listed Enterprise Excellence Awards 2019" by Capital Weekly In Recognition of the Company's Excellent Corporate Governance

HONG KONG, Dec 20, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - China Tonghai International Financial Limited ("Tonghai Financial") is pleased to announce that the Company has won "Corporate Governance - The Listed Enterprise Excellence Awards 2019" which was organized by Capital Weekly for the recognition of the Company's outstanding performance and excellent corporate governance and strategy over the past year. The Group management of Tonghai Financial attended the award ceremony and accepted the award on 18 December 2019.







Mr. Stacey Martin WONG, the Chief Operating and Risk Officer of Tonghai Financial, is honoured to receive this award, said, "The Company is honoured with the award, which is a great affirmation for the Company's hard work over the past year. As a responsible enterprise, excellent corporate governance plays an important role regarding enhancing the Company's business efficiency, and thus Tonghai Financial has been implementing distinguished corporate governance policies, as well as strengthening risk management and strictly complying with the Listing Rules of The Hong Kong Stock Exchange by adopting pragmatic policies. Tonghai Financial has also been giving back to the community in order to not just achieving substantial returns for our shareholders and investors, but also steady development in all aspects. In June 2019, we have worked with World Wildlife Fund (WWF) Hong Kong to participate in the local organic farming activity. We learned about organic farming and practiced organic gardening techniques to support environmental protection. In November 2019, we joined Mai Po Nature Reserve Tour managed by WWF Hong Kong. By visiting the wetlands reserve and understanding more about the East Asian-Australasian Flyway Network, we raised employees' environmental awareness and fulfill their social responsibility to the environment through participation. In the future, we will adhere to the principles of exemplary corporate governance and endeavour to become a leading financial company, meanwhile, we will strive to advocate for sustainable development in order to create a better living environment for the public."



"The Listed Enterprise Excellence Awards" which has been held by Capital Weekly for the 10th year, aims to recognize enterprises listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with outstanding achievement in business performance and corporate governance in the past year. The awarded companies are all well-deserved and it is a valuable indicator for investors.



China Tonghai International Financial Limited (the "Company", Stock Code: 00952.HK) is a Hong Kong-based financial services group which is listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. The Company was publicly listed in Hong Kong in 1997 and joined the big family of Oceanwide Holdings Co., Ltd. (Stock Code: 000046.SZ) in 2017. Oceanwide Holdings is principally engaged in finance, real estate development and strategic investment etc. Tonghai Financial is committed to building a comprehensive, full-licensed integrated financial platform. The core businesses of the Company are brokerage business, interest income business, corporate finance business, asset management business and investments and others businesses. The Company strives to become the ideal partner for both corporate and individual investors in Hong Kong and China. The Company also offers premier one-stop financial services to its clients. The Company continued to provide capital markets services through its representative office or the wholly-owned foreign enterprise in Shenzhen, Shanghai, Shenyang, Ningbo, Dalian, Beijing, Chengdu, Hangzhou and Xiamen of the PRC and through its networks of Global Alliance Partners and Oaklins International.



