Friday, 20 December 2019, 17:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Champion REIT Champion REIT Embraces Sustainable Development Earns Top Honours in 2019

HONG KONG, Dec 20, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Champion Real Estate Investment Trust ("Champion REIT") (Stock Code: 2778), owner of Three Garden Road and Langham Place, regards sustainability as an integral part of its corporate culture. To assimilate sustainability into business objectives and daily operation, the Trust takes a proactive approach to devising sustainability strategies which keep abreast of the fast-changing world. The Trust triumphed various sustainability-related awards in 2019.



Dr. Lo Ka Shui (4th from the left), Chairman of Champion REIT and Ms. Ada Wong (3rd from the left), Chief Executive Officer of Champion REIT received the Award for Sustainability Excellence from The Chamber of Hong Kong Listed Companies



Major awards in 2019:

- The Chamber of Hong Kong Listed Companies - Award for Sustainability Excellence

- The Hong Kong Management Association - Sustainability Grand Award (Top Honour)

- Hong Kong Investor Relations Association - Overall Best IR Company Award (Top Honour)

- Hong Kong Economic Journal - Listed Company Award of Excellence 2019

- The Hong Kong Management Association - Best Annual Reports Award 2019



Sustainability indices:

- "Green Star" and "Grade A on Public Disclosure" under Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark

- Constituent of Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index for the fourth consecutive year



Ms Ada Wong, Chief Executive Officer of Champion REIT, said, "We are very pleased to have won various awards again, recognising our efforts in pursuing sustainable development and enhancing our corporate governance standard. We will continue to heed international market benchmarks in improving our overall business performance. Furthermore, we will actively join hand with our stakeholders in advancing sustainability progress with the goals of achieving multiple wins and creating shared values for our business and stakeholders."



The Chamber of Hong Kong Listed Companies - Award for Sustainability Excellence

The award aims to foster the highest corporate governance, business ethics and board leadership standards in Hong Kong, and also recognise companies for delivering excellent corporate governance performance and promoting best practices, thereby furthering long-term optimum development of corporate governance culture.



The Hong Kong Management Association - Hong Kong Sustainability Grand Award (Top Honour)

The award recognises enterprises demonstrating due consideration of economic, social and environmental aspects in their pursuit of sustainable development, while also achieving outstanding business results. Champion REIT won four awards at the Hong Kong Sustainability Award (Small-sized Organisation Category) organised by The Hong Kong Management Association, namely the Hong Kong Sustainability Grand Award, Hong Kong Sustainability Award, Special Recognition for Outstanding Sustainability Initiative: Social Dimension and Environmental Dimension.



Hong Kong Investor Relations Association - Overall Best IR Company Award (Top Honour)

The award recognises not only Champion REIT's continuous efforts in business development and operation, investor relations and its push for progress and breakthroughs, but also its excellence across various business endeavours. The award winners were selected by local and overseas buy-side and sell-side analysts and fund managers voting online.



Hong Kong Economic Journal - Listed Company Award of Excellence 2019

The award is a credible indicator of industries worthy of reference by investors. It honours listed companies demonstrating exceptional performance in the past year. Champion REIT again earned recognition from the capital market for its remarkable performance.



The Hong Kong Management Association - Best Annual Reports Award 2019: Excellence Award for Small Size Entries

The Hong Kong Management Association encourages organisations to provide timely, accurate, comprehensive and clearly presented information in their annual reports to stakeholders. Themed "Champion Our Wellness", the design of Champion REIT's 2018 Annual Report echoes the Trust's vision to go beyond managing its premium office and retail spaces by bringing wellness to the forefront. The Trust creates favourable communities where tenants, customers and employees can achieve work-life balance and fulfilment in life.



Accolades in 2019



May

Hong Kong Investor Relations Association

- Overall Best IR Company Award (the ONLY mid-cap company receiving the honour)

- Best IR Company

- Best IR by Chairman / CEO - Ms Ada Wong

- Best IRO - Ms Amy Luk

- Best Investor Meeting

- Best Digital IR

- Best Investor Presentation Material

- Best Annual Report

- Best IR Team - Ms Ada Wong, Ms Amy Luk, Ms Sophia Wong, Mr Jonathan Chan



Top 100 Hong Kong Listed Companies Research Centre

- Soaring Companies Award



June

Corporate Governance Asia

- Asia's Best CEO - Ms Ada Wong

- Best Investor Relations Professional - Ms Amy Luk

- Best Investor Relations Company



July

The Hong Kong Institute of Financial Analysts and Professional Commentators Limited

- 2019 Outstanding Listed Companies Award



August

MerComm. Inc

- 2019 International ARC Awards

Cover Design - Gold

Interior Design - Silver



International Annual Report Design Awards

- Cover Design - Gold



November

The Hong Kong Management Association

- Hong Kong Sustainability Grand Award

- Hong Kong Sustainability Award

- Special Recognition for Outstanding Sustainability Initiative: Social Dimension

- Special Recognition for Outstanding Sustainability Initiative: Environmental Dimension

- Best Annual Reports Award 2019: Excellence Award for Small Size Entries



Hong Kong Economic Journal

- Listed Company Award of Excellence 2019 (Main Board - Large Cap)



December

The Chamber of Hong Kong Listed Companies

- Award for Sustainability Excellence



About Champion REIT (Stock Code: 2778)

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust is a trust formed to own and invest in income producing office and retail properties. The Trust focuses on Grade-A commercial properties in prime locations. It currently offers investors direct exposure to 2.93 million sq. ft. of prime office and retail properties by way of two landmark properties, Three Garden Road and Langham Place, one on each side of the Victoria Harbour.

Website: www.championreit.com



For press enquiries

Strategic Financial Relations Limited

Vicky Lee Tel: 2864 4834 Email: [email protected]

Christina Cheuk Tel: 2114 4979 Email: [email protected]

Corinne Ho Tel: 2114 4911 Email: [email protected]

Website: www.sprg.com.hk







Dec 20, 2019 17:00 HKT/SGT

Topic: Press release summary

Sectors: Daily Finance, Daily News

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2019 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

