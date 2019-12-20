Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, December 20, 2019
Friday, 20 December 2019, 17:01 HKT/SGT
Source: NTT DOCOMO
NTT DOCOMO to Absorb docomo Healthcare in Simplified, Short-form Merger

TOKYO, Dec 20, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - NTT DOCOMO, INC. announced that its board of directors today approved a plan to purchase all shares of docomo Healthcare, Inc., a consolidated company of NTT DOCOMO, from OMRON HEALTHCARE Co., Ltd. on January 28, 2020 (planned) to make docomo Healthcare a wholly-owned subsidiary of NTT DOCOMO.

The board also approved a plan to absorb the company as a simplified merger effective as of April 1, 2020 (planned). The merger will take effect after the share purchase is completed. As a simplified, absorption-type merger of a wholly owned subsidiary, certain disclosure items and details are omitted from this announcement.

About NTT DOCOMO

NTT DOCOMO, Japan's leading mobile operator with over 77 million subscriptions, is one of the world's foremost contributors to 3G, 4G and 5G mobile network technologies. Beyond core communications services, DOCOMO is challenging new frontiers in collaboration with a growing number of entities ("+d" partners), creating exciting and convenient value-added services that change the way people live and work. Under a medium-term plan toward 2020 and beyond, DOCOMO is pioneering a leading-edge 5G network to facilitate innovative services that will amaze and inspire customers beyond their expectations. DOCOMO is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (9437). https://www.nttdocomo.co.jp/english/.

