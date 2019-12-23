Monday, 23 December 2019, 14:16 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Toyota Motor Corporation Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance and Toyota Develop Telematics Damage Service System, an Accident Response Service that Uses Connected Car Data Service to be launched in Japan in March 2020

Toyota City, Japan, Dec 23, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation and the MS&AD Insurance Group's Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance Co., Ltd. jointly developed the Telematics(1) Damage Service System, a new accident response service that uses driving data acquired from connected cars(2) to enable visualization of driving conditions such as driving route and driving behavior at the time of an accident, and uses AI to achieve advance accident detection. The Service will be made available starting in March 2020 on Toyota and Lexus brand connected cars(3), with supported models to be expanded in stages.



Toyota and Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance will continue their efforts to achieve a safe and secure traffic environment for society through the use of data acquired from connected cars.



(1) Derived from the words "telecommunications" and "informatics," "telematics" refers to systems that provide various types of information and services using vehicle onboard devices, such as navigation systems and GPS, and mobile communications systems.

(2) Vehicles equipped with onboard Data Communication Modules (DCM) that can acquire driving data.

(3) Toyota brand connected cars launched in June 2018 or later and all Lexus vehicles launched in September 2015 or later are eligible. Inquire with an Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance agent or Toyota dealer for details on eligible vehicles.



To know more visit https://global.toyota/en/newsroom/corporate/31088545.html





About Toyota Motor Corporation



Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) is the global mobility company that introduced the Prius hybrid-electric car in 1997 and the first mass-produced fuel cell sedan, Mirai, in 2014. Headquartered in Toyota City, Japan, Toyota has been making cars since 1937. Today, Toyota proudly employs 370,000 employees in communities around the world. Together, they build around 10 million vehicles per year in 29 countries, from mainstream cars and premium vehicles to mini-vehicles and commercial trucks, and sell them in more than 170 countries under the brands Toyota, Lexus, Daihatsu and Hino. For more information, please visit www.toyota-global.com.



