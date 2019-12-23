Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, December 23, 2019
Monday, 23 December 2019, 17:00 HKT/SGT
Source: Truepush
Truepush named Fastest Growing Software in Push Notification

INDIA, Dec 23, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Truepush has up the game in the global SaaS market. A free-forever web and mobile push notifications company, Truepush has bagged the award for "Fastest Growing Software in Push Notification" by SaasWorthy (https://www.saasworthy.com/product/truepush). Truepush is also leading in the "Most Searched Software in Push Notification".






With over 150% MoM growth since its inception in January 2019 and till now, Truepush is serving more than 6000+ users across continents. The company has helped clients globally to shoot up their engagement by sending notifications to its website visitors. The organic growth of the company has itself resulted in crossing 2.9 Billion+ notifications and handles currently more than 1.5 Billion notifications monthly. This tremendous growth is achieved due to the product's capability and intelligent marketing strategies.

"We realized we can be that company that can help makers of the world with a re-engagement tool for free. We want makers to re-engage their users and generate higher RoI. There are hardly any tools in this space that you can use free of cost without putting in lots of efforts. So we built Truepush," explains Manoj Surya, co-founder at Truepush.

Truepush also increased their Alexa rank organically and currently at 1900 in India in less than a year. The product earned a couple of awards this year with the Rising Star & Premium Usability Award by FinancesOnline. Also, it trended on Betalist, BetaPage, and Getworm, and ranked product of the day on ProductHunt.

Truepush is equipped with powerful features like RSS-to-push, Audience segments, Triggers, etc. that are generally paid on other competitive platforms, thus, making it the most widely adapted push notification tool.

"There are 654 million websites in the world and five million apps, and everyone can be our customer. Anyone with an online presence, be it a website or an app, is our customer," says Ravi Vaka, co-founder at Truepush, and an IIT-Kanpur alumnus.

Push Notifications have a higher click-through rate and provide five to ten times better engagement than emails. The average view rate of the notifications is 10 times better than emails, and the website visitors could be notified even when not browsing on the website, thus making push notification, an important tool for re-engaging users. The usage of push notifications and it's important parameters like frequency, timing and targeted audience varies based on the industry employing it. An eCommerce platform may notify its users as and when a new product comes up or any sale or discount is live, but for a news platform, the frequency of sending push updates can go from five to fifteen times a day. The cumulative benefits of web push notifications; user re-engagement, retargeting, customer retention, improving SEO strategies, and budgeted marketing make it a critical tool in the Industry.

Truepush Push Notifications will always remain free and plans to build customer insight platform with intelligence delivery on the top of it. With the current growth in the SaaS market, Truepush aims to help brands to improve their customer engagement using which they can develop contextual content sent out to segments developed by our AI/ML technology. The free rich features of the tool, exceptional customer support, and continuously updating the product by studying the requirement of the customers have ranked Truepush as the most popular Push Notification tool globally.

Truepush
[email protected]
www.truepush.com


Dec 23, 2019 17:00 HKT/SGT
Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Retail/eCommerce, Daily Finance, Enterprise IT, E-commerce
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2019 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

