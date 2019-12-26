Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, December 26, 2019
Wednesday, 25 December 2019, 17:33 HKT/SGT
Source: Mazda
Mazda Production and Sales Results for November 2019

TOKYO, Dec 25, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for November 2019 are summarized below.

I. Production

1. Domestic Production

Mazda's total domestic production volume in November 2019 decreased 14.6% year on year due to decreased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.

[Domestic production of key models in November 2019]
CX-5: 33,507 units (down 16.3% year on year)
MAZDA3: 12,872 units (up 19.0%)
CX-30: 10,550 units

2. Overseas Production

Mazda's overseas production volume in November 2019 decreased 6.5% year on year, reflecting decreased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.

[Overseas production of key models in November 2019]
MAZDA3: 15,019 units (down 19.0% year on year)
CX-4: 8,589 units (up 32.0%)
MAZDA2: 7,369 units (down 38.6%)

II. Domestic Sales

Mazda's domestic sales volume in November 2019 decreased 28.2% year on year, reflecting decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles.

Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 4.4% (down 1.0 points year on year), with a 1.6% share of the micro-mini segment (down 0.2 points) and a 3.3% total market share (down 0.8 points).

[Domestic sales of key models in November 2019]
CX-30: 2,689 units
MAZDA2 (includes Demio): 2,102 units (down 33.8% year on year)
MAZDA3 (includes Axela): 1,582 units (up 96.8%)

III. Exports

Mazda's export volume in November 2019 decreased 18.7% year on year due to decreased shipments to North America, Europe, Oceania and other regions.

[Exports of key models in November 2019]
CX-5: 29,911 units (down 20.3% year on year)
MAZDA3: 10,481 units (up 9.9%)
CX-30: 8,943 units

IV. Global Sales

Mazda's global sales volume in November 2019 decreased 1.3% year on year due to decreased sales in Japan and other regions.

[Global sales of key models in November 2019]
CX-5: 35,499 units (down 7.7% year on year)
MAZDA3 (includes Axela): 27,645 units (up 0.4%)
CX-3: 11,230 units (down 18.5%)


About Mazda

Mazda Motor Corporation (TSE: 7261) started manufacturing tools in 1929 and soon branched out into production of trucks for commercial use. In the early 1960s, Mazda launched its first passenger car models and began developing rotary engines. Still headquartered in Hiroshima in western Japan, Mazda today ranks as one of Japan's leading automakers, and exports cars to the United States and Europe for over 30 years. For more information, please visit www.mazda.com

Dec 25, 2019 17:33 HKT/SGT
