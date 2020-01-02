Thursday, 2 January 2020, 19:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: HKTDC Asia's largest toys and games fair opens next Monday Baby products and stationery fairs run concurrently, boosting orders

HONG KONG, Jan 2, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - The 46th HKTDC Hong Kong Toys & Games Fair, the 11th HKTDC Hong Kong Baby Products Fair and the 20th Hong Kong International Stationery Fair will be held from 6 to 9 January at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). Around 2,950 international exhibitors will feature a broad assortment of innovative products at the three concurrent events, helping companies capture the latest opportunities and face the challenges brought about by the global economic slowdown. The Toys & Games Fair and Baby Products Fair are organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), while the Stationery Fair is jointly organised by the HKTDC and Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd.



Pictured (from left) are Lawrence Chan, Chairman of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) Toys Advisory Committee; Benjamin Chau, HKTDC Deputy Executive Director; and Judy Cheung, Deputy General Manager, Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd



The classic strollers produced by Dutch company Greentom Operations BV weigh just 7 kilogram, demonstrating a new generation of sustainable lightweight strollers.



The SuperNote A6 agile writing slate from Mainland Chinese exhibitor Shanghai Ratta Smart Technology features a soft film that offers a smooth handwriting experience. Users can personalise the device through a variety of accessories from covers to digital pens.



The HKTDC Export Index for the fourth quarter of 2019, released last month, hit a record low of 18.8, dropping 8.6 points compared to the previous quarter and highlighting the gloomy sentiment of Hong Kong companies regarding their recent export performance. The city's exports in the first 11 months of 2019 recorded a year-on-year decrease of 4.7% - a notable drop, but less severe than other economies in the region, showing that global buyers still have confidence in Hong Kong's business fundamentals.



The United States and Mainland China are set to sign a phase one trade deal that will halve the 15% tariffs on US$120 billion of List 4A goods imported from the mainland. These goods include toys, baby products and stationery products valued at US$2.56 billion, so the reduction of tariffs to 7.5% is expected to improve Hong Kong's overall export performance.



"The economic outlook is now full of uncertainties. With risk, however, often comes reward," said Benjamin Chau, HKTDC Deputy Executive Director. "Many exhibitors are taking the opportunity to transform their business and open up new markets, increasing their competitiveness through innovative technologies, licensing and branding. The HKTDC always gives full support to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and has allocated additional resources to provide various incentives to encourage buyers from the ASEAN market and Belt and Road countries and regions to source in Hong Kong, at the same time strengthening its business-matching services to help the industry capture business opportunities. We expect to bring more than 200 buying missions comprising 12,000 buyers to source at the three fairs, creating plenty of opportunities."



Innovative toys and top international brands showcased



As Asia's largest, and the world's second-largest, trade fair of its kind, this year's Hong Kong Toys & Games Fair has attracted over 2,100 exhibitors from 40 countries and regions. The latest toys and games from around the world will be showcased across six group pavilions, including Mainland China, Korea, Spain, Taiwan and the United Kingdom, as well as the World of Toys pavilion that will feature mainly European exhibitors. Another highlight, the Brand Name Gallery, will showcase over 240 renowned international brands, including 4M, B.Duck, Eastcolight, Hape, Intex, Kintoy, Rastar and Welly.



The Smart-Tech Toys zone will feature a variety of toys and games that incorporate innovative technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR) and voice recognition functionality. Sought out by many global buyers, the Kidult World zone will showcase toys for grown-ups such as war games, hobby goods, magic items and collectibles. A product display highlighting STREAM (science, technology, robotics, engineering, arts and mathematics) toys will be set up to help industry players learn more about the latest trends. Other thematic zones include Electronic & Remote Control Toys, Educational Toys & Games and Fireworks.



Concurrent fairs create synergies for global buyers



The Hong Kong Baby Products Fair welcomes over 610 exhibitors from 28 countries and regions, including a new exhibitor from New Zealand. The fair also features pavilions from Korea and the Hong Kong Children, Babies, Maternity Industries Association, presenting a wide range of baby products. The highlight Brand Name Gallery will host about 40 renowned quality brands, including BabyAuto, Tutti Bambini and Plasmon. The Baby Tech zone will feature baby products incorporating technological capabilities, while the World of Strollers & Gears II features a range of quality strollers, baby car seats and cradles. Other thematic zones include Maternity Products, Baby Bedding Items and Furniture, as well as Feeding, Nursery and Healthcare Products.



This year's Hong Kong International Stationery Fair features around 220 exhibitors from 10 countries and regions. The fair has five major thematic zones - DIY Supplies, Gift Stationery, Kids & School, Pen & Paper and Smart Office - with renowned stationery brands such as Alpha, Chung Hwa, Donerland, Jong le Nara, Kiky, M&G, and MUST, as well as newly exhibiting brands Bookiss and Willing Horse. A themed display area, named "All Kinds Alike", will be set up at the entrance of Hall 5B to let the industry preview design trends, be inspired by new ideas and generate new business opportunities.



Held concurrently with the Toys & Games Fair, Baby Products Fair and Stationery Fair, the HKTDC Hong Kong International Licensing Show is Asia's largest and the world's second-largest fair of its kind. This year's event brings together more than 400 exhibitors from 14 countries and regions, showcasing over 1,000 brands and properties. The four fairs will form a one stop platform for buyers and create abundant crossover business opportunities among participants from various sectors.



Events provide networking opportunities and market information



A highlight event of the Toys & Games Fair, the Hong Kong Toys Industry Conference 2020 held on 7 January will feature several heavyweight speakers. Under the theme "Get Powered Up - Opportunities in the Toys Industry", industry leaders and experts will share global marketing strategies for the industry, along with opportunities for manufacturing transfer, insights into toy product and industry trends in Europe, and e-commerce strategies. Other thematic seminars will cover smart-tech toy trends, baby product trends in 2020-21, toy safety and regulation updates, as well as toys compliance, testing and certification. The International Stationery Fair will feature Japan's "Stationery King" Masayuki Takabatake and Gift Idea's Founder Eric Fu to explore the latest design trends and business models in the stationery market.



Supporting services and strengthened business matching



To ensure a safe and efficient fair experience, the HKTDC continues to provide supporting services to exhibitors and buyers, including:



- Free shuttle buses to take event participants between the event venue, the airport and hotels;

- HKTDC Service Counters located in the Buffer Halls at Hong Kong International Airport with service ambassadors on hand to provide event participants with the latest transportation information upon arrival and buyer registration;

- On-call assistance provided by HKTDC staff to exhibitors and buyers via hotline/mobile phone; and

- Buyer Concierge Desks to promote free on-site business-matching services.



Hong Kong Toys & Games Fair

Edition: 46th

No. of Exhibitors: Over 2,100 exhibitors from 40 countries and regions

Website: https://hktoyfair.hktdc.com

Highlight Products: https://bit.ly/39iKU1y



Hong Kong Baby Products Fair

Edition: 11th

No. of Exhibitors: Over 610 exhibitors from 28 countries and regions

Website: https://hkbabyfair.hktdc.com

Highlight Products: https://bit.ly/2sfgQmU



Hong Kong International Stationery Fair

Edition: 20th

No. of Exhibitors: Around 220 exhibitors from 10 countries and regions

Website: https://hkstationeryfair.com

Highlight Products: http://bit.ly/2u31xOC



For more supporting HKTDC services, please see: https://bit.ly/2Q32UWa

Please download more photos from here. https://bit.ly/2tqsDis





About HKTDC



The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via trade publications, research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on Twitter @hktdc and LinkedIn.



Contact:



