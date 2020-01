Friday, 3 January 2020, 00:00 HKT/SGT Share:

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE, Jan 3, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Trintech, a leading global provider of integrated Record to Report software solutions for the office of finance, today announced that the Dallas Cowboys have chosen its industry-leading software, Adra, to automate and simplify its financial processes.



The Dallas Cowboys are a professional American football team based in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. In 2018, they became the first NFL franchise to make Forbes' list as the most valued NFL team for the 12th straight year. The organization is implementing Adra to help drive greater efficiency, accuracy and control across its financial close process.



"As we continue to rapidly scale our business, we knew we needed to implement a solution that would help give us greater control and visibility over our financial close process," said Tom Walker, Chief Financial Officer of The Dallas Cowboys. "We are very excited to be deploying Adra to automate our reconciliation and financial close processes so that we can refocus our time and effort on the strategic direction of our organization."



"We are thrilled to be partnering with the Dallas Cowboys in their efforts to modernize their financial close process," said Darren Heffernan, President, Mid-Market at Trintech. "By combining effective finance processes with Adra, they will see increased ROI, improved accuracy, and greater visibility across their entire financial close process."



Currently deployed by over 1,800 companies across the globe, the Adra Suite provides cloud-based, financial close and reconciliation solutions for companies looking to quickly increase the efficiency, control and visibility for all key areas of the financial close process including: balance sheet reconciliations (Adra Balancer), transaction matching (Adra Matcher), and financial task management and controls (Adra Task Manager). If you are interested in learning more about how Adra can benefit your organization, please contact us.



About Trintech



Trintech Inc., a pioneer of Financial Corporate Performance Management (FCPM) software, combines unmatched technical and financial expertise to create innovative, cloud-based software solutions that deliver world-class financial operations and insights. From high volume transaction matching and streamlining daily operational reconciliations, to automating and managing balance sheet reconciliations, intercompany accounting, journal entries, disclosure reporting and bank fee analysis, to governance, risk and compliance - Trintech's portfolio of financial solutions, including Cadency(R) Platform, Adra(R) Suite, and targeted tools, ReconNET(TM), T-Recs(R), and UPCS(R), help manage all aspects of the financial close process. Over 3,500 clients worldwide - including the majority of the Fortune 100 - rely on the company's cloud-based software to continuously improve the efficiency, reliability, and strategic insights of their financial operations.



Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Trintech has offices located across the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore, Germany, France, Ireland, the Netherlands and the Nordics, as well as strategic partners in South Africa, Latin America and Asia Pacific. To learn more about Trintech, visit www.trintech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.



