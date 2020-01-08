Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, January 8, 2020
Tuesday, 7 January 2020, 16:52 HKT/SGT
OKEx's COO Resigns to Launch Blockchain Consultancy Institute, BitWork
The entrepreneur is committed to helping projects connect to markets and drive mass crypto adoption

HONG KONG, Jan 7, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Andy Cheung has resigned as the COO of OKEx, a world-leading cryptocurrency exchange, to start a new blockchain consultancy institute, BitWork. With a team of experienced blockchain experts, BitWork offers exchange partnerships, advisory, marketing management, branding and public relations, fundraising, and event management services to cryptocurrency and blockchain projects.

"My goal is to drive mass cryptocurrency adoption. But my contribution can be very limited in a cryptocurrency exchange. I decided, and we agreed amicably, that I can better achieve my goals with a new venture. Still, it's been an absolute pleasure to have served OKEx." said Andy Cheung.

"The question I was always asked in OKEx was: How can my project get listed on your exchange? Like CZ (CEO of Binance) and a few more leaders in the industry, we always tell the teams that project quality is the key."

"But how to improve the quality of a project? What do the markets need? BitWork will help answer and provide solutions to these questions. By helping more projects to get exposure and connecting them to different markets, we strive to facilitate mass crypto adoption."

Led by Andy Cheung, BitWork launched and operates in Hong Kong. The startup is formed by a team of experienced blockchain experts from different cryptocurrency exchanges. With a solid industry background, it provides bespoke consulting services to help cryptocurrency projects build and market their products - from exchange partnerships, advisory, marketing management, branding and public relations, fundraising, to event management services.

Mr Cheung had been serving OKEx as COO since its launching. He oversaw the entire operations, marketing, and public relations of OKEx. He was also named as top crypto influencer by media sites such as CoinTelegraph, CryptoSlate, Bitcoin Insider, and Block Journal.

Prior to OKEx, the seasoned entrepreneur started many businesses and forayed into many sectors. He had served as the CEO and a variety of important roles in Groupon Hong Kong, iClick Interactive, and Alibaba.

About BitWork
BitWork is a blockchain community based company that assists blockchain companies to realize their true potential. It also provides individuals opportunities to access blockchain technology and helps different parties incubate ideas in building a mutually beneficial ecosystem.

Contact
Public Relations Representative
Ms Becky Lo
Tel: +852 91744420
E-mail: [email protected] / [email protected]



