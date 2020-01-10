Friday, 10 January 2020, 18:30 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Wise Ally International Holdings Limited Commencement of trading of the Shares of Wise Ally International Holdings Limited on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

HONG KONG, Jan 10, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Wise Ally International Holdings Limited ("Wise Ally", or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, collectively referred as the "Group"; Stock Code: 9918.HK) is pleased to announce its successful listing on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("HKEx") today. Its shares commenced trading on HKEx today and the final offer price under the Global Offering was HK$0.25 per share. Both Hong Kong Public Offering and the International Placing tranches of the Global Offering were over-subscribed; in particular, the subscription rate for Wise Ally's shares under the Hong Kong Public Offering was approximately 35.19 times of the shares initially available for subscription under this tranche.



Mr. Chu Wai Hang Raymond, Founder, Controlling Shareholder, Chairman and Executive Director of Wise Ally delivered a speech in the Group's listing ceremony.



Mr. Chu Wai Hang Raymond, Founder, Controlling Shareholder, Chairman and Executive Director and Mr. Tsang Ming Chit Stanley, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Wise Ally, together with Wise Ally's management and guests, witnessed the successful listing of Wise Ally on the Main Board of HKEx in the listing ceremony.



Mr. Chu Wai Hang Raymond, Founder, Controlling Shareholder, Chairman and Executive Director and Mr. Tsang Ming Chit Stanley, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Wise Ally, stroke the ceremonial Gong at 9:30 a.m. at The Exchange Exhibition Hall, representing Wise Ally's successful listing on the Main Board of HKEx.



Mr. Chu Wai Hang Raymond, Founder, Controlling Shareholder, Chairman and Executive Director and Mr. Tsang Ming Chit Stanley, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Wise Ally, presented the souvenir to the representative from Mr. Paul Chau, Listing Committee Member, HKEx.



"The successful listing on the main board of HKEx marks a new chapter for Wise Ally, which is a remarkable milestone for the Company," said by Mr. Chu Wai Hang Raymond, Founder, Controlling Shareholder, Chairman and Executive Director of Wise Ally. "Wise Ally will make use of the advantages of the international capital markets and focus on developing potential businesses, increasing production capacity, deepening the relationships with existing customers, developing relationships with new customers and enhancing our research capability. We aim at strengthening our position in the industry and promoting our growth, in order to maximize the return for our shareholders."



WAG Worldsec Corporate Finance Limited is the Sole Sponsor. Huajin Securities (International) Limited, Aristo Securities Limited and CEB International Capital Corporation Limited act as Joint Global Coordinators, Joint Bookrunners and Joint Lead Managers in relation to the Global Offering.



About Wise Ally:

Wise Ally is an established electronics manufacturing services ("EMS") provider offering full turnkey solutions to customers with particular focus in consumer electronic products. The Company provides a comprehensive range of services including design development and enhancement, provision of technical advice and engineering solution, selection and procurement of materials, production, quality control and logistics management. The Company's solutions aim to combine electronic components (such as microcontroller and microprocessor embedded with software and PCB) and mechanical and electromechanical components to form a multifunctional module to facilitate the overall function of the finished electronic products of the Company's customers. The deliverables of Wise Ally's manufacturing services include PCBAs, multifunctional modules and finished electronic products, covering a range of product applications including vapour products, appliances, commercial controls and HVACs.



