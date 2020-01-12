Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Sunday, January 12, 2020
Sunday, 12 January 2020, 12:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: ORYX Global Traders DMCC
ORYX Global Traders DMCC Launches Ver 3.0 of its AI Trading Platform

United Arab Emirates (UAE), Jan 12, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - ORYX Global Traders DMCC (ORYX) has launched Ver 3.0 of its advanced AI (artificial intelligence) trading platform. The new version, integrated with advanced analytical tools, will reduce trading risks and increase consistency.

"With the impact of artificial intelligence now being felt in all industries, especially finance, companies like ORYX are proving crucial to helping the industry realise the full potential of technology. ORYX AI is engineered to simplify trading," said Paul Scott, Chief Marketing Officer at ORYX.

"We understand as traders and brokers ourselves that key to a winning trade, it is essential to eliminate doubts and minimise risks. Our AI platform can identify common mishaps and guide our traders to consistent and successful trades."

Machine learning, natural language processing and other facets of artificial intelligence have been cornerstones for many disruptive trends over the past couple of years. This is especially true in the world of fintech, and all the more so in forex, where AI has helped transform the sector into one of the most valuable investment platforms.

For years institutional investors have used AI to help them sift through the noisy conditions that often dictate rates on forex markets, including macro-economics, regional and global political events and subsequently reap the benefits from resulting fluctuations.

The ORYX brand was launched with a unique vision to provide unparalleled superior trading conditions, advanced education and state-of-the-art trading tools in the forex industry. As a result of a continuous focus on localizing our products and services to suit each market, together with the successful collaboration with talented and experienced teams from around the world, ORYX has quickly established as the global trademark it is today.

About ORYX Global Traders DMCC

ORYX is known for its Speed and Agility. The company resonates with its ideals, and strives to be Quick in resolving issues and implementing improvements and Agile in facing ever changing turbulent markets to achieve its goals.

ORYX Global Traders DMCC is a company registered in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) - DMCC under the registration number DMCC180206, and regulated by the DMCC (Dubai) with trading license number DMCC-750548

To learn more please visit the company website at https://www.oryxglobaltraders.com or email [email protected].




Jan 12, 2020 12:00 HKT/SGT
Topic: New Product
Sectors: FX & Digital Currencies
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
ORYX Global Traders DMCC Launches Ver 3.0 of its AI Trading Platform  
Jan 12, 2020 12:00 HKT/SGT
Global Grasshopper VUELIO's Best UK Travel and Leisure Blog 2019  
Jan 10, 2020 20:00 HKT/SGT
Hitachi's Omika Works Recognized as an "Advanced 4th Industrial Revolution Lighthouse" by the World Economic Forum  
Jan 10, 2020 19:12 HKT/SGT
Commencement of trading of the Shares of Wise Ally International Holdings Limited on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited  
Jan 10, 2020 18:30 HKT/SGT
NEC Joins The Valuable 500  
Jan 10, 2020 16:43 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Holds Christening and Launch Ceremony in Shimonoseki for Second Passenger/Cargo Ship for Hankyu Ferry  
Jan 10, 2020 14:37 HKT/SGT
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing World Rally Team at Tokyo Auto Salon to Launch the 2020 WRC Season  
Jan 10, 2020 12:31 HKT/SGT
SinoMab Granted the "Most Popular Newly Listed Company" Award  
Jan 10, 2020 12:18 HKT/SGT
Honda 2020 Motorsports Program Overview  
Jan 10, 2020 09:59 HKT/SGT
Toyota Premieres GR Yaris  
Jan 10, 2020 09:05 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
MOVE 2020
11  -  12   February
London
Singapore Airshow 2020
11  -  16   February
Singapore
The Roads & Traffic Expo
12  -  13   February
BITEC, Bangkok Thailand
CAREHAB 2020
14  -  15   February
Singapore
Aviation Festival Asia 2020
18  -  19   February
Singapore
EduTECH Philippines 2020
19  -  20   February
Philippines
Asia Pacific Rail 2020
11  -  12   March
Hong Kong
AuToPros 2020: 3rd SMART MOBILITY CONGRESS 2020
19  -  20   March
Singapore
Telecoms World Asia 2020
25  -  26   March
Bangkok, Thailand
Phar-East 2020
31  March -  1   April
Singapore
MOVE Asia 2020
19  -  20   May
Singapore
ConnecTechAsia Summit 2020
9  -  11   June
Singapore
Gas Indonesia Summit & Exhibition 2020
10  -  12   June
Indonesia
The Roads & Traffic Expo Philippines 2020
9  -  10   September
Philippines
Accounting & Finance Show Asia 2020
3  -  4   November
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       