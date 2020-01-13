Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, January 13, 2020
Monday, 13 January 2020, 10:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: InvestHK
Director-General of Investment Promotion visits Indonesia to promote Hong Kong's long-term business opportunities

HONG KONG, Jan 13, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - The Director-General of Investment Promotion, Mr Stephen Phillips, today (January 13) started his duty visit to Surabaya and Jakarta in Indonesia as part of the latest efforts of Invest Hong Kong (InvestHK) to promote Hong Kong's business attractions.




During the visit, Mr Phillips will meet with business leaders from various sectors including legal services, consumer products, financial services, food and beverage, information and communications technology, and transport and industrial. He will also speak at three roundtable events, each co-organised by the East Java Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Indonesia Fintech Association and the Indonesian Young Entrepreneurs Association with InvestHK, to promote Hong Kong's business opportunities, especially in the fintech sector and start-up communities.

Mr Phillips said, "Hong Kong continues to be an ideal location for overseas and Mainland companies as well as entrepreneurs from around the globe who use the city as the base to set up or expand their business. It can be reflected in our surveys conducted last year, which showed a 9.9 per cent increase in the number of business operations in Hong Kong with parent companies overseas and in Mainland China compared to the figure in 2017. In terms of start-ups, the results are even more encouraging with a 42.8 per cent increase in the number of start-ups in the city compared to the 2017 figure."

He added, "Hong Kong plays an important role in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area as the most open and international city in the area. It is also an international financial, transportation, trade and aviation hub in the region. Indonesian multinationals and start-ups should seize the opportunities arising from the Greater Bay Area via Hong Kong and leverage the city's advantages to start or expand their foothold in the region."

About InvestHK

InvestHK is the department of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government responsible for attracting foreign direct investment and supporting overseas and Mainland businesses to set up or expand in Hong Kong. It provides free advice and customised services for overseas and Mainland companies. For more information, please visit www.investhk.gov.hk.


Jan 13, 2020 10:00 HKT/SGT
Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Daily Finance, Travel & Tourism, Daily News, Local, Government
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

InvestHK
Jan 13, 2020 10:00 HKT/SGT
Hong Kong Investment Promotion chief visits Indonesia to promote Hong Kong's long-term business opportunities
Oct 28, 2019 15:00 HKT/SGT
Hong Kong Investment Promotion chief visits Korea to promote Hong Kong's long-term business opportunities
Oct 28, 2019 15:00 HKT/SGT
Director-General of Investment Promotion visits Korea to promote Hong Kong's long-term business opportunities
Oct 14, 2019 17:30 HKT/SGT
Hong Kong Investment Promotion chief visits South America to promote Hong Kong's long-term business opportunities
Oct 14, 2019 17:30 HKT/SGT
Director-General of Investment Promotion visits South America to promote Hong Kong's long-term business opportunities
Sept 2, 2019 09:00 HKT/SGT
Hong Kong Investment Promotion chief visits Singapore to promote Hong Kong's long-term business opportunities
Sept 2, 2019 09:00 HKT/SGT
Director-General of Investment Promotion visits Singapore to promote Hong Kong's long-term business opportunities
July 23, 2019 10:30 HKT/SGT
Hong Kong Investment Promotion Chief visits Thailand to promote Hong Kong's business advantages
July 23, 2019 10:30 HKT/SGT
Director-General of Investment Promotion visits Thailand to promote Hong Kong's business advantages
June 24, 2019 10:30 HKT/SGT
Hong Kong Investment Promotion Chief visits Europe to promote Hong Kong's unique business advantages
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       