Source: FUZAMEI FUZAMEI shortlisted by China's Influential Blockchain Consortium List 2019

HANGZHOU, CHINA, Jan 13, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - The Link 2020 - Blockchain Salon, hosted by Huoniao Finance, was held in Hangzhou, China on January 3. The 2019 Hangzhou Blockchain Industry Development Report and 2019 Most Influential Blockchain Consortium List were both unveiled at this year's Salon.



FUZAMEI Vice President Cao Jing



Hangzhou FUZAMEI, recognized in the Influential Blockchain Consortium List top 20, was the winner of the Outstanding Application Award 2019. FUZAMEI, a well-known blockchain technology industry service provider, has successfully helped nearly 40 small and medium-sized enterprises to realize blockchain projects with its core product, the Chain33 Developer Platform.



FUZAMEI Vice President Cao Jing participated in the Salon's round table discussion, and spoke of the difficulties and challenges in the application of blockchain technology encountered at his company. "Blockchain technology will have huge commercial value in business-related industries such as financial payments, government affairs, supply chain, energy, trade, and so on, just as with the Internet 30 years ago. It has enormously strong application potential."



Cao Jing explained, "Blockchain is not only a new technology, but also a new production relationship. It will reshape the social consumption model and industrial structure in the Web 3.0 era. FUZAMEI is positioning blockchain as a low threshold technology, not only reflected in the low cost of blockchain services, but also in the speed and ease of building on blockchain."



Based on these blockchain characteristics, FUZAMEI has become the industry leading blockchain company with more than 300 patents, and has also been at the forefront of the industry in actual implementation. Among supply chain, supply chain finance, cross-border commerce, e-commerce, traceability, and other fields, it also has a large number of landing cases, which have attracted attention from both within and outside the industry.



WU Sijin, founder of FUZAMEI, said, "Industry giants such as Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu have entered the blockchain industry, and many companies worry that market share will be taken away by these giant companies. However, competing with these giants is a 'misplaced competition'. FUZAMEI's strategy is serving small and medium-sized companies, and winning with low prices and high efficiency.



"FUZAMEI's high-speed and low-cost technology solutions not only meet the needs of small and medium-sized companies, but they meet the needs of large-scale enterprise application as well. The 2019 Most Influential Blockchain Consortium List also mentions FUZAMEI's ability to serve large-scale enterprise. In terms of technology and applications, FUZAMEI occupies an advantageous position in the industry. "



