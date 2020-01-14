|
Certificates presented to suppliers that made especially noteworthy contributions to MHPS' business operations in 2019
Five recipients: Kajima Corporation (Japan), HP VALVES (Netherlands), Himile (China), SUNG IL (South Korea), LIANG LIAN (Taiwan)
YOKOHAMA, Japan, Jan 14, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS), a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, has presented certificates of appreciation to five companies that, among its many suppliers, made especially noteworthy contributions to its business operations during 2019.
|Kajima Corporation
The five companies receiving the 2019 "MHPS Best Partner Awards" were as follows:
- Kajima Corporation (Tokyo, Japan)
Reason for award: Made revisions to construction work designs and methods according to value engineering* principles.
- HP VALVES B.V. (Hengelo, Netherlands)
Reason for award: Expanded the scope of business for high-pressure valves for several projects including first-time customers, and completed delivery while maintaining quality and deadlines.
- HIMILE MECHANICAL SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY(SHANDONG) CO., LTD. (Shandong Province, China)
Reason for award: Ability to handle blanket orders for gas turbine components, including cast steel and castings as well as final machining and fitting of attachments, helping to strengthen MHPS' competitiveness.
- SUNG IL CO., LTD. (Busan, South Korea)
Reason for award: Continued production of prefabricated piping processed at the factory and assembled on-site, with stable quality over many years, helping to strengthen MHPS' competitiveness.
- LIANG LIAN INDUSTRIES CO., LTD. (Kaohsiung, Taiwan)
Reason for award: For manufacturing a ship desulfurization scrubber (exhaust gas treatment system), conducted quality and delivery date management for the initial unit, and completed shipment on schedule.
Going forward, MHPS will continue to work closely with all business suppliers in an effort to promote ongoing improvements in quality, delivery speed, and cost in the areas of thermal power generation and environmental technologies, supporting improvement in customer services.
*Value Engineering (VE) is a systematic method to maximize the value (cost-effectiveness, satisfaction) of products and services.
About Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.
Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS), headquartered in Yokohama, Japan, is a joint venture formed in February 2014 by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. and Hitachi, Ltd. integrating their operations in thermal power generation systems and other related businesses. MHPS today ranks among the world's leading suppliers of equipment and services to the power generation market, backed by 100 billion yen in capital and approximately 20,000 employees worldwide. The Company's products include GTCC (gas turbine combined-cycle) and IGCC (integrated coal gasification combined-cycle) power plants, gas/coal/oil-fired (steam) power plants, boilers, generators, gas and steam turbines, geothermal power plants, AQCS (air quality control systems), power plant peripheral equipment, digital solutions and solid-oxide fuel cells (SOFC).
For more information, please visit www.mhps.com.
