HONG KONG, Jan 17, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - BitDeer.com, the world's leading computing power sharing platform, is launching its annual Lunar Giveaway Event. From Jan 17, 12:00 - Feb 1, 00:00 (UTC+8), $10 Million Red Envelopes and Free Computing Power Plans become available for BitDeer's loyal user-base just before the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations.







During the Christmas holidays, BitDeer.com introduced a plethora of mining plans, including 180-day, 270-day, and 360-day durations of BitDeer's S17 Pro, S17, T17, and T15. The cost-effective plans for the 360-day cycles for T17, S17, and S17 Pro had equivalent computing power prices of 67.62%, 74.99%, and 66.48% of the price of mining machines, respectively. BitDeer.com's mining plans were a beacon of light as they were lower risk with high output, allowing users to continue in sub-optimal market conditions of a bearish market and higher mining difficulty.



Putting the interests of its community at the forefront of the company's vision, the 120-day cycle for the Antminer S17 Pro, engineered to allow users to mine before the halvening event, was launched on January 4th, 2020. It was scheduled to be sold over the course of 10 days but the supply was sold out mid-way due to high demand. With the power consumption of the S17 Pro at up to 39.5 J/T, and the package electricity rate accounting for only 37%, the expected volatility in the market was easily cut in half and the difficulty and price were both countered.



$10 Million Red Envelopes and Free Computing Power Plans

Beginning on January 17th and running to February 1st, 2020, BitDeer.com will be rewarding red envelopes as well as rebates and discounts to its customers.



Daily Red Envelope Giveaways

The BitDeer.com user base will be given red envelopes to open with a total value of more than $10 million in extension coupons and electricity coupons as the company extends its best wishes for a prosperous new year.



Buy one Get one Free

During this event, users who purchase any BTC/BCH plan with a duration of 360-days can get a free ETH plan. BitDeer.com will be giving a total of over $1,000,000 in ETH plans for free but will be on a first-come-first-served basis.



Electricity Discounts

Providing more value for its users, BitDeer.com is giving its customers who pay the 60D+ electricity fee an opportunity to get 1% off the price. This discount applies both to new and existing plans. These savings will be given automatically and will show up on the order summary page.



Invite friends to get the BTC bonus, with rebates up to 4%

Users who invite friends to enjoy the bonuses when placing an order will get a commission reward of 4% of the computing power fee for the first order. The rebate is double what is normally given to users in light of the coming Lunar New Year, and is another way that BitDeer.com is giving back to its community. The commission will be paid in BTC to a maximum of $500 per order.



For interested parties looking to participate in the Lunar New Year promotions, please visit https://www.BitDeer.com for more information.



About BitDeer.com

BitDeer.com is the world's leading computing power sharing platform, enabling global users to mine cryptocurrencies in a transparent, reliable, and convenient way. It saves users from the complicated process of purchasing, installing, and hosting mining machines. Individual miners can enjoy the service with just one click.



Founded by Celine Lu ( https://twitter.com/CelineLu7 ) in December 2018, Bitdeer.com has customers in 223 countries and regions around the world and ranks Top 3 in the cloud mining market share.



