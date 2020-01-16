Thursday, 16 January 2020, 12:08 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Toyota Motor Corporation Toyota to Gradually Expand Service Area of "my route", the Multi-Modal Mobility Service

TOKYO, Jan 16, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) announced today that following the expansion of the "my route" multi-modal mobility service to the cities of Fukuoka and Kitakyushu it will bring the service to the cities of Yokohama and Minamata in the spring of 2020. Following that, it will further expand to cities such as Miyazaki and Nichinan, etc. as Toyota intends for the service to gradually spread and expand across Japan.







Additionally, the company plans to collaborate with service companies that are involved in the business of moving people, such as traffic operators and travel agencies, among others, and make efforts to expand the services and improve their convenience.



Specifically, the efforts include



1. Expansion of the user base of "my route"

a. Expand the area of provided services

Start "my route" services in the cities of Miyazaki and Nichinan from this spring, following the expansion to the cities of Fukuoka and Kitakyushu in November 2019.

b. Take measures to expand users connected with telecommunication carriers

Start "my route for au" services from today, January 16, 2020, for users/subscribers of the "au Smart Pass" and "au Smart Pass Premium", services provided by KDDI. In addition to the basic services offered in "my route", the company will start sales of discounted "Pass" tickets as an exclusive for the "my route for au" service.



2. Improve the convenience of "my route"

Toyota will further advance the application by adding support for more languages, such as Korean and Chinese (Mandarin and Cantonese) from around February 2020, as well as connecting it to other services and mobility, including the choice of electronic payment through Toyota Wallet and car-sharing via Toyota Share. The list of other services is expected to grow in the future.



3. Collaborate with services related to movement

To make the "my route" application an all-in-one solution that brings together services related to movement, starting from mobility and including information related to tourist sites such as places to lodge, eat, and drink, Toyota will expand collaboration with a variety of companies and services. The list of possible services and companies includes businesses in the area of taxis, inter-city buses, and travel agency-related services and products.



Toyota, in this once-in-a-century transformational period, aims to transform itself into a mobility company, starting by providing new mobility services from the roots up. The company will continue to aim to provide a convenient movement experience to an increasing group of customers as it works with others involved in all services related to the movement of people.





About Toyota Motor Corporation



Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) is the global mobility company that introduced the Prius hybrid-electric car in 1997 and the first mass-produced fuel cell sedan, Mirai, in 2014. Headquartered in Toyota City, Japan, Toyota has been making cars since 1937. Today, Toyota proudly employs 370,000 employees in communities around the world. Together, they build around 10 million vehicles per year in 29 countries, from mainstream cars and premium vehicles to mini-vehicles and commercial trucks, and sell them in more than 170 countries under the brands Toyota, Lexus, Daihatsu and Hino. For more information, please visit www.toyota-global.com.



