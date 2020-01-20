Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Source: Terrapinn
Phar-East 2020 Names Keynote Speakers

SINGAPORE, Jan 20, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Covering innovation, digital, drug development and pharma we welcome leading lights from Pfizer, Bayer, Aslan Pharmaceuticals, Experimental Drug Development Centre and Recursion Pharmaceuticals as the Keynote Speakers at Phar-East 2020.






Phar-East 2020 will be held in Singapore on March 31-April 1 at Resorts World Convention Centre.

To hear from these thought-leaders presenting on the keynote stage then join over 1000 industry experts at Asia's Pharma & Biotech Festival, get your tickets today.

To book your conference pass, visit: https://bit.ly/2FYEK9f


