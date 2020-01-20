Monday, 20 January 2020, 08:02 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Terrapinn Phar-East 2020 Names Keynote Speakers

SINGAPORE, Jan 20, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Covering innovation, digital, drug development and pharma we welcome leading lights from Pfizer, Bayer, Aslan Pharmaceuticals, Experimental Drug Development Centre and Recursion Pharmaceuticals as the Keynote Speakers at Phar-East 2020.











Phar-East 2020 will be held in Singapore on March 31-April 1 at Resorts World Convention Centre.



