Source: China Tonghai International Financial Limited China Tonghai Financial is Honoured with Best privatization at The Asset Triple A Country Awards 2019

HONG KONG, Jan 17, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Tonghai Financial is pleased to announce that China Tonghai Capital was presented with the Best Privatization at the The Asset Triple A Country Awards 2019 Dinner in recognition of its extraordinary achievements in financial services.



China Tonghai Capital was identified for the honor in a rigorous and extensive benchmarking process, it shows the Company is well appreciated by the industry and the capital market. Benny Chung, Chief Executive Officer of corporate finance was invited to receive the honour at the award ceremony, says "The awards honour Tonghai with significant recognition and encouragement. In pursuit of continuous excellence, China Tonghai Capital will keep up with providing high quality of financial services and take good care of every client's needs. In the future, the Company will devote to engage sustainable and stable benefits, together we will drive China Tonghai Financial to the next level of growth.



The Asset's annual Triple A recognition represents the prestigious awards for banking, finance, treasury and the capital markets. As the financial publishing group in Asia with the widest reach among Asian issuers and global institutional investors active in the region, The Asset takes particular care in producing its annual awards. Issuers and investors, who constitute the bulk of The Asset's readership base, are consulted in the process either through the Asset Benchmark Surveys or in the course of the Triple A selection; their views and comments are taken into consideration and given weight in addition to the other selection criteria outlined in the rulebook.



About China Tonghai International Financial Limited

China Tonghai International Financial Limited (the "Company", Stock Code: 00952.HK) is a Hong Kong-based financial services group which is listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. The Company was publicly listed in Hong Kong in 1997 and joined the big family of Oceanwide Holdings Co., Ltd. (Stock Code: 000046.SZ) in 2017. Tonghai Financial is committed to building a comprehensive, full-licensed integrated financial platform. The core businesses of the Company are brokerage business, interest income business, corporate finance business, asset management business and investments and others businesses. The Company strives to become the ideal partner for both corporate and individual investors in Hong Kong and China. The Company also offers premier one-stop financial services to its clients. The Company continued to provide capital markets services through its representative office or the wholly-owned foreign enterprise in Shenzhen, Shanghai, Shenyang, Ningbo, Dalian, Beijing, Chengdu, Hangzhou and Xiamen of the PRC and through its networks of Global Alliance Partners network and Oaklins International.



