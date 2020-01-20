Monday, 20 January 2020, 14:03 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Fujitsu Ltd Fujitsu Group Earns Top Rating in CDP Climate Change Evaluation for Third Year Running

TOKYO, Jan 20, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited today announced that the Fujitsu Group has been selected for the CDP's A List for climate change for the third year in a row, earning the highest rating in the CDP's evaluation of corporate activities in response to climate change.



The Fujitsu Group aims to create a prosperous and sustainable society by putting into practice its medium- to long-term environmental vision, the Fujitsu Climate and Energy Vision, and contributing solutions to societal and environmental issues. Fujitsu plans to decarbonize its own business by 2050 using ICT while working to mitigate and adapt to climate change through its business activities.



CDP is an international non-profit organization that surveys companies about their responses to climate change on behalf of investors that have total investment assets in excess of $96 trillion. CDP assesses companies on the comprehensiveness of their disclosure, their awareness and management of environmental risks and their demonstration of best practices associated with environmental leadership, such as setting ambitious and meaningful targets.



The Fujitsu Group's Initiatives in Climate Change



The Fujitsu Group laid out its medium- to long-term environmental vision, the Fujitsu Climate and Energy Vision, in May 2017. The group is working to achieve both zero CO2 emissions from its own business through the use of AI and other technologies that support digital transformation.



Also, the group is taking measures to mitigate and adapt to climate change through its business activities by contributing to such efforts as the construction of more resilient social infrastructure and the creation of a decarbonized society. By achieving this vision, the Fujitsu Group aims to further promote responses to climate change, creating a prosperous and sustainable society.



About Fujitsu



Fujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company, offering a full range of technology products, solutions, and services. Approximately 132,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (Code: 6702) reported consolidated revenues of 4.0 trillion yen (US $36 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019. For more information, please see www.fujitsu.com.





