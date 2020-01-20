Monday, 20 January 2020, 14:21 HKT/SGT Share:

TOKYO, Jan 20, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. has announced that it has been selected as the highest-rated company "A" in the Climate Change Report 2019 issued by the CDP(1), a non-profit organization, as a company that has performed particularly well in response to climate change.







The CDP is a non-profit organization based in London that requests top-ranking market capitalization companies and municipalities in principal countries to disclose information on climate change, water, and forests. After analyzing and evaluating this information, CDP discloses it to the investors, companies, and government.



Based on the Eisai Network Companies (ENW) Environmental Protection Policy, all employees recognize the importance of environmental protection and conduct business operations seeking co-existence with the global environment. In particular, with regard to climate change, Eisai has positioned it as a key issues facing society, and has set the greenhouse gas emission reduction targets based on the scientific grounds approved by Science Based Targets (SBT) initiative(2) in 2019, and has strengthened its commitment to that goal. In addition, Eisai addresses the reduction of risk and creation of opportunity by capturing the mid- and long-term effects of climate changes to its business utilizing the framework of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosure (TCFD)(3).



Eisai's corporate philosophy is to give first thought to patients and their families, and increase the benefits that health care provides as well as address diverse healthcare needs worldwide. Under this human health care (hhc) philosophy, Eisai will strengthen its effort on climate change and contribute to ensuring the sustainability of society.



Please refer to the Environmental Report for more detailed information about our environmental activities. https://www.eisai.com/ir/library/annual/index.html



(1) Formerly known as Carbon Disclosure Project.

(2) International joint initiative led by CDP, UN Global Compact (UNGC), World Resources Institute (WRI) and World Wildlife Fund for Nature (WWF).

(3) A private sector-led task force with regard to climate-related financial information disclosure established under the Financial Stability Board (FSB) as per the request of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors.





About Eisai



Eisai Co., Ltd. is a leading global research and development-based pharmaceutical company headquartered in Japan. We define our corporate mission as "giving first thought to patients and their families and to increasing the benefits health care provides," which we call our human health care (hhc) philosophy. With approximately 10,000 employees working across our global network of R&D facilities, manufacturing sites and marketing subsidiaries, we strive to realize our hhc philosophy by delivering innovative products in various therapeutic areas with high unmet medical needs, including Neurology and Oncology.



In its medium-term business plan EWAY2025, Eisai is aiming to become a "Medico Societal Innovator" (a company that changes society through creating medicines and providing solutions), and is working on establishment of ecosystem platform business utilizing various data such as a large amount of clinical data, experiences, and know-how.



For more information about Eisai Co., Ltd., please visit https://www.eisai.co.jp.



