  • Monday, January 20, 2020
Monday, 20 January 2020, 15:08 HKT/SGT
Source: NEC Corporation
NEC Highlights 5G-enabled Business Creation and Connectivity at MWC Barcelona 2020

TOKYO, Jan 20, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) today announced its participation in MWC Barcelona 2020 from February 24 to 27, where it will highlight new business opportunities and connectivity based on 5G in the IoT/AI era.

Open 5G is an imminent reality, and together with telecom service providers and partners, NEC is creating new 5G-driven services and businesses across sectors and using its expertise in connectivity to optimize information delivery and provide comprehensive support for businesses.

Under the theme of "NEC Smart Connectivity," NEC will demonstrate how its co-creation of innovative new 5G solutions across the public and private sectors is helping to advance digital transformation.

At the NEC booth, displays will illustrate how NEC's 5G ecosystem is helping service providers to address challenges on how to cost-effectively operationalize and monetize their assets, and to remove the vendor lock-in. NEC's 5G ecosystem will also be visible, featuring the finest tailor-made solutions, with key components such as OPEN vRAN, 5G-ready transport, Orchestrators and leading security.

Moreover, NEC will introduce smart city-related solutions that promote social value creation, including personal data utilization services and an intelligent optical fiber sensing solution, as well as showcase R&D activities that are contributing to a brighter world with AI technologies.

Gain full access to the professionals who are driving these advanced technologies and solutions at the NEC stand at MWC Barcelona 2020, Fira Gran Via, Hall 3 3M30.

For more detail on NEC's participation in MWC Barcelona 2020, please visit:
https://www.nec.com/en/event/mwc2020/


About NEC Corporation

NEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. The NEC Group globally provides "Solutions for Society" that promote the safety, security, efficiency, and equality of society. Under the company's corporate message of "Orchestrating a brighter world," NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.

