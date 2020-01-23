Wednesday, 22 January 2020, 21:19 HKT/SGT Share: China New City (1321.HK) and Maggie & Rose Champion Quality Family Time

HONG KONG, Jan 22, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - On the evening of 18th January, Jaap's Beethoven 1, a finale concert jointly performed by the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra and world-renowned pianist Lang Lang and sponsored by Maggie and Rose Limited (Maggie & Rose The Family Members Club - hereinafter referred to as "Maggie & Rose") - indirectly controlled by China New City Commercial Development Limited ("China New City" or the "Company"; Stock Code: 1321.HK), took place at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre's Concert Hall. The sponsorship by Maggie & Rose, which advocates the education philosophy of 'Learn Through Play' highlights the company's commitment to encouraging parent-child family time, spending quality time to learn and develop through music.



A group photo of Lang Lang (centre); his wife Gina Alice (3rd from the left); mother Zhou Xiulan (3rd from the right); Janice Wing Kam Choi (BBS MH JP), honorary consultant of the preparatory committee for An Enchanting Evening with Lang Lang (2nd from the left); chairwoman Kam Ling (1st from the left); Kam Wah Kum, co-chair for the dinner banquet and president (Greater China region) of Maggie & Rose (2nd from the right) and co-chair Cheung Wai (1st from the right).



Yang Yirui, Deputy Commissioner from the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; his wife Wei Xin Canzan; and guests



Ms Regina Leung Tong Ching-yee, wife of Vice Chairperson of the National Committee of the CPPCC Leung Chun-ying (3rd from the right), and guests



The charity dinner 'An Enchanting Evening with Lang Lang', partially hosted by the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra and with Maggie & Rose as the title sponsor, was held on the evening of the 17th of January. It was well attended by celebrities and stars including Lang Lang and his wife, personalities from the political and business sectors and others. The heart-warming and lively event saw Lang Lang perform with his wife to raise funds for the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra, and a six-month membership with Maggie & Rose fetched over HK$100,000, making not only significant contributions to charity, but also further promoting Maggie & Rose's vision of creating the world's most trusted family members' clubs.



Established in London in 2007, their British style family members clubs provide classes, activities and nurseries for children. It is owned by its subsidiary and operated under the UK brand Maggie & Rose, and provides private family members' clubs for parents and children with an early years' education programme.



In order to bring this British-led early years education concept, with an extensive history, into China, the Company and Maggie & Rose launched a cooperation agreement, officially signed at the signing ceremony on 24th November 2017. Their partnership combines the business experience and strengths of both parties, as well as the Company's platform advantages as a listed company and long-standing real estate firm, which will be capitalised on in its future operations.



Honouring its promises, under the Company's layout plans, Maggie & Rose's Greater China business has in recent years seen long-term expansion. In November 2018, Maggie & Rose's first club in Mainland China opened for business on the 2/F of Highlong Plaza, Xiaoshan District, Hangzhou. The company's largest club globally, the highly sought-after club measures some 6,000 sq.m., is surrounded by plants and features a careful layout, full of family warmth and offering a home away from home feel. After 13 years in the UK and five years of localisation in the Hong Kong Chinese market, Maggie & Rose brings Hangzhou children the most refined British early education, a complete English learning environment and interactive teaching styles. The company seeks continuous improvement and allows children to learn through play, while parents have a fun joining in with their kids for family time.



In May 2019, the Company further acquired shares of Maggie & Rose and incorporated it into its consolidated financial report. In the Company's bold attempts for new industries and asset-light transformation, Maggie & Rose gained a bigger stake in the Chinese market and gained recognition from Chinese families. From the opening up of the club in Xiaoshan District, Hangzhou to its first anniversary events, Maggie & Rose has attracted visits of more than 20,000 families and organised over 50 themed parties and experience events for Hangzhou families, creating high-quality family time.



On 27th October 2019, to allow parents and their children to experience a taste of British parent-child lifestyle, Maggie & Rose participated at the Shanghai Exhibition Centre's widely anticipated Best of British exhibit. With fun-filled activities creating heart-warming parent-child time, it was a chance for family together time in a home away from home. In response to the families' from Shanghai's strong interest, Maggie & Rose will be landing soon in Shanghai. In Hong Kong, Maggie & Rose entered The Pulse in Repulse Bay in 2015 to offer a place for children to eat, play and learn; in 2018, the company increased its presence by opening up a club in Causeway Bay and received much acclaim from both celebrities and Hong Kong families; in Islington, London, Maggie & Rose opened its third club in the UK, which was fully subscribed even in advance of its official opening.



Music doesn't only provide people with enjoyment, but it can also manifest a brand's love of the arts. As a parent-child education brand, Maggie & Rose has always been committed to sharing the best of family lifestyle which create family memories for the whole world to enjoy. Maggie & Rose cares about the presence of parents during their child's growth, as well as the impact of artistic enlightenment and musical education on children's lives.



In a first for Maggie & Rose, they took part in a close collaboration with world-famous Chinese pianist Lang Lang. Maggie & Rose fully sponsored Jaap's Beethoven 1 | Lang Lang, marking the 250th anniversary of Beethoven's, in the hope of supporting the arts and promoting early musical education, so that more families and children could feel the positive impact of music and more communities will bring about artistic culture and atmosphere in their surroundings.



Through entering the family and children's education sector, the Company fully achieves its corporate mission of "creating new urban life". Going forward, the company will fully merge resources from its two brands in China and the UK and form joint ventures to create new markets in mainland China, Macau and Taiwan by opening more quality family clubs. The Company will also continue to actively bear its corporate social responsibilities and pay attention to the education sector to invest in the future of society.



About China New City Commercial Development Limited (Stock code: 1321)

China New City is a commercial property developer, owner and operator, with a focus on developing integrated commercial complexes in the Yangtze River Delta Region and other major economic regions. Our business is comprised of three main areas: (i) sale of properties; (ii) property leasing and property management; and (iii) hotel operation.



The Group will continue to explore and gradually achieve the development strategy of transforming into the light asset business-based operation, actively develop emerging industries like leisure tourism, healthcare services, cultural and entertainment and modern agriculture, achieve business model to meet the needs of people.







Jan 22, 2020 21:19 HKT/SGT

Topic: Press release summary

Sectors: Daily Finance, Daily News

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

