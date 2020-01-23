Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Thursday, January 23, 2020
Thursday, 23 January 2020, 10:14 HKT/SGT
Source: Fujitsu Ltd
Fujitsu Launches 9 New Enterprise PC Models including Educational Tablets with Improved Ease of Use

TOKYO, Jan 23, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited and Fujitsu Client Computing Limited today announced the launch of the Fujitsu Tablet ARROWS Tab Q5010/CE, an education-focused Windows tablet, and the ARROWS Tab Q5010/CB, an enterprise Windows tablet, as well as a number of enterprise PCs and workstations featuring the latest CPUs and the latest OS version. Sales of the new models will be rolled out in Japan starting from today.


Using the Function Manager-QR Code Reader




Main Features of the New Products

1. ARROWS Tab Q Series (2 models) with the new easy-to-use design for students

As ICT becomes prevalent in academic settings, Fujitsu will offer a new waterproof 10.1 inch tablet, ARROWS Tab Q5010/CE, with an all-round easy-to-use School Design 360degrees. Fujitsu has improved the tablet's ease of use, as it re-examined the conventional design of the chassis from all 360degrees directions. The tablet's round form makes it easy for students with small hands to hold it, and a non-slip texture (with surface treatment) on the side and back to prevent it from falling off the desk. As textbooks will be revised in line with the new educational guidelines beginning in April 2020, Fujitsu has added a Function Manager-QR Code Reader(1) application that reads QR codes from textbooks and allows users to use audiovisual materials. This application can be activated with a special shortcut button on the top part of the tablet, and students can smoothly move to the material content accessed from the browse button that can be reached with their thumbs.

2. Enhanced lineup of enterprise PCs and workstations with the latest operating system

The new models, including 4 LIFEBOOK notebooks across 2 product series, 2 ESPRIMO desktop PCs across 2 product series, and CELSIUS workstation J580, come installed with the latest OS version, the Windows 10 November 2019 Update(2). Fujitsu supports workstyle transformation by enabling mobile work through its comprehensive product lineup.

(1) Function Manager QR Code Reader A proprietary application developed by Fujitsu Client Computing Limited is equipped as standard on only ARROWS Tab Q 5010/CE. The QR code supported by this application is QR Code Model 2. Auto-reversing code, front/back reversing code, connecting code and bar code cannot be scanned. Dirty or distorted QR code may not be scanned. Also, QR codes may not be scanned in dark places.
(2) Installed with the latest OS version, the Windows 10 November 2019 Update ESPRIMO Q958/MRE is the only model installed with Windows 10 May 2019 Update.


About Fujitsu Ltd

Fujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company, offering a full range of technology products, solutions, and services. Approximately 132,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (Code: 6702) reported consolidated revenues of 4.0 trillion yen (US $36 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019.

For more information, please see www.fujitsu.com.

