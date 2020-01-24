Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Friday, January 24, 2020
Friday, 24 January 2020, 00:50 HKT/SGT
New Disinfectant Stops Spread of Virus, Including Coronavirus Strain from China

Sydney, Aus, Jan 24, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Australian researcher Steven Kritzler says his new Evocide disinfectant is able to stop the spread of virus, such as the present outbreak in Wuhan City, China. This new strain of Coronavirus is a SARS-like virus that has caused hundreds of infections in China, and has spread to Thailand, Japan and South Korea. Symptoms include fever, cough or chest tightness, and difficulty breathing.




"Both the Wuhan virus, known as 2019-nCoV, and SARS belong to the family of viruses known as Coronaviridae, which are not strong and can be deactivated by many materials," says Kritzler, who is based at Novapharm Research near Sydney, and is a committee member of the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA).

Kritzler garnered attention at the Hong Kong Symposium on Advanced Infection Control in November when he presented his new Evocide Extra disinfectant. "Coronavirus is a type of enveloped virus -- a virus that develops viruses. My formulation can deactivate any virus, including enveloped and non-enveloped viruses."

"Coronavirus is microscopic, hence face masks alone cannot effectively prevent spreading the virus. I suggest that the best way to protect from spreading the virus is to wash your hands regularly, for example when you touch the door handle. And remember to use the disinfectants in time," says Kritzler.

Southern Cross Paper is another formulation by Kritzler. He explains these bio-degradable, eco-friendly paper wipes can deactivate viruses such as rabies virus, HIV (human immunodeficiency virus), hand-foot-mouth virus (EV71), influenza A (H1N1) and measles virus, and can kill 99.999% bacterial and fungal pathogens including super bacteria.

The Chinese Spring Festival holiday begins later this week, increasing the risk of spread of the new virus. The holiday period typically sees hundreds of millions of Chinese traveling throughout the country and overseas.

Contact: Kenny Kong, [email protected]
Southern Cross Biotechnology Pty Ltd.


