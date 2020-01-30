Wednesday, 29 January 2020, 15:00 HKT/SGT Share:

LAS VEGAS, NV, Jan 29, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Komatsu America Corp., Komatsu Equipment Company (KEC) and Modern Machinery Co., Inc. of Rochester, WA, are being sued by Environmental Transportation of Nevada, LLC (ETON) for contributory negligence in the destruction of a bridge over Interstate 5 in Washington state.



On July 20, 2016, a semi-truck hauling a pair of Komatsu excavators hit the overpass spanning Interstate 5 near Chehalis, WA, causing significant structural damage.



The suit alleges that Komatsu America's agent Modern Machinery failed to load the excavators properly and in accordance with Komatsu's published shipping dimensions for the equipment under transport.



KEC sent knowingly wrongful loading information causing the entire chain of events that lead to the destruction of the bridge over Interstate 5. According to ETON management, "Had KEC provided the correct height restriction for this load, ETON would have never hauled it."



Modern Machinery a part of a large consortium of privately held companies collectively known as the Washington Companies, owned by billionaire Dennis R. Washington. Modern Machinery sells and rents high quality heavy equipment and provides product support to the construction, mining, and forestry industries. The Modern Machinery terminal in Rochester, WA is a home to a large staging area for a variety of Komatsu product brought from overseas awaiting shipment to other Komatsu dealers.



ETON is a Las Vegas-based premier transportation company serving the Western United States with equipment, professional drivers and superior on-time service.



Komatsu America Corp. is a U.S. subsidiary of Komatsu Ltd., the world's second largest manufacturer and supplier of earth-moving equipment, consisting of construction, mining and compact construction equipment. Komatsu America also serves forklift and forestry markets. Through its distributor network, Komatsu offers a state-of-the-art parts and service program to support its equipment. Komatsu has proudly been providing high-quality reliable products for nearly a century.



