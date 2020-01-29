Wednesday, 29 January 2020, 07:37 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Eisai Eisai Commences Joint Research and Development of Cancer Gene Panel Test With Personal Genome Diagnostics Inc. Using Liquid Biopsy to Accelerate Next-Generation Drug Discovery and Development

TOKYO, Jan 29, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. announced today that it has entered into a joint research and development agreement with Personal Genome Diagnostics Inc. for the cancer genetics panel test, and it has initiated the research.



In this joint research and development, Eisai and PGDx will create a kitted cancer gene panel test that enables a comprehensive analysis of mutation in more than 500 cancer gene using liquid biopsy with blood samples. Additionally, the kit will be used in our drug discovery and development.



In Eisai's medium-term business plan "EWAY2025", Eisai is pursuing creating innovation focused in neurology area and oncology area aimed at realizing "prediction / prevention" and "cure". Aiming to acquire next-generation sequencing technology for realizing personalized cancer medicine, Eisai has concluded a joint research and development agreement with PGDx, a US bio-venture with liquid biopsy genomic expertise.



By analyzing the circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) in the blood using its own created gene panel testing technology, Eisai will investigate the Cancer Evolution, which is a series of processes such as the development of cancer cells, recurrence/metastasis and the appearance of acquired drug resistance. Eisai will also identify genetic abnormalities of drug resistance to existing anti-cancer agents that will be the targets of a new drug discovery and use a kitted cancer gene panel test for clinical trials to develop new anticancer drugs. Eisai will continue to work on cancer genome medicine for realizing early detection of cancer, and providing personalized cancer medicine and cures for cancer patients in the future.



In addition to accelerating cancer genome medicine based on the latest liquid biopsy technology, Eisai aims to build an oncology ecosystem, in which a longitudinal trajectory of cancer patients will be monitored, to lead to the creation of cures for cancer patients as well as a diagnosis for prediction and prevention of cancer. Eisai will make continuous efforts to meet diversified needs of, and increasing the benefits provided to, patients with cancer, their families, and healthcare professionals.



About Personal Genome Diagnostics Inc. (PGDx)



Personal Genome Diagnostics (PGDx) empowers the fight against cancer by unlocking actionable information from the genome. PGDx are committed to improving clinical insight, speed of results, and healthcare economics by delivering a portfolio of regulated tissue-based and liquid biopsy genomic products for laboratories worldwide. PGDx was established by researchers from Johns Hopkins University who are pioneers in cancer genome sequencing and liquid biopsy technologies. For additional information, visit www.PersonalGenome.com.



About cancer genetics panel test



With the cancer gene panel test, it is possible to test mutations in many cancer genes exhaustively using a device (next-generation sequencer: NGS) that can identify the DNA base sequences at high speed. In this joint research and development with PGDx, we aim to create the latest cancer gene panel test kit that enables comprehensive analysis of mutation in more than 500 cancer genes using Liquid biopsy.





About Eisai



Eisai Co., Ltd. is a leading global research and development-based pharmaceutical company headquartered in Japan. We define our corporate mission as "giving first thought to patients and their families and to increasing the benefits health care provides," which we call our human health care (hhc) philosophy. With approximately 10,000 employees working across our global network of R&D facilities, manufacturing sites and marketing subsidiaries, we strive to realize our hhc philosophy by delivering innovative products in various therapeutic areas with high unmet medical needs, including Neurology and Oncology.



In its medium-term business plan EWAY2025, Eisai is aiming to become a "Medico Societal Innovator" (a company that changes society through creating medicines and providing solutions), and is working on establishment of ecosystem platform business utilizing various data such as a large amount of clinical data, experiences, and know-how.



For more information about Eisai Co., Ltd., please visit https://www.eisai.co.jp.



