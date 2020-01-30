Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Thursday, January 30, 2020
Thursday, 30 January 2020, 11:15 HKT/SGT
Source: Mazda
Mazda Marks its 100th Anniversary

HIROSHIMA, Japan, Jan 30, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation celebrated its 100th anniversary of its founding on January 30, 2020.




Centenary official comment by Akira Marumoto, Representative Director, President and CEO:
"Mazda originated as a company producing cork and then took the path to manufacturing automobiles. Now, our cars have found friends with many customers from over 130 countries and regions. We would like to express our sincere appreciation to the customers, dealers, suppliers, business partners, and the local community, who have supported us over the years through good and bad times, to whom we owe our 100 years of existence. As we look ahead to the next 100 years, we will continue to put people first and cherish our 'uniqueness of co-creating with others.' As we strengthen co-creation and cooperation with all those connected with the company, we will continue to challenge ourselves to create unique products, technologies, and experiences that our customers love."

Mazda plans to express our gratitude throughout the year taking part in Geneva International Motor Show in March, with centenary anniversary-themed exhibits and during Mazda Open Day 2020, an open house event at Mazda's headquarter from May 22 through 24, 2020.

A ceremony to commemorate the 100th anniversary of its foundation took place today at an auditorium in the company's headquarters in Hiroshima to express appreciation to all stakeholders who supported the company and reaffirmed resolution for the next one hundred years of future. Approximately 500 people including executives, employees and representatives of workers' union and affiliated companies attended the ceremony.


About Mazda

Mazda Motor Corporation (TSE: 7261) started manufacturing tools in 1929 and soon branched out into production of trucks for commercial use. In the early 1960s, Mazda launched its first passenger car models and began developing rotary engines. Still headquartered in Hiroshima in western Japan, Mazda today ranks as one of Japan's leading automakers, and exports cars to the United States and Europe for over 30 years. For more information, please visit www.mazda.com

