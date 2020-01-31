Friday, 31 January 2020, 08:45 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Sharp Corporation Sharp Files Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against OPPO Japan

TOKYO, Jan 31, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - On January 30, 2020, Sharp Corporation filed a patent infringement lawsuit seeking an injunction and filed a petition for a provisional injunction in the Tokyo District Court against OPPO Japan. Sharp alleges that OPPO Japan infringes on one of its wireless LAN patents related to communication technologies for smartphones.



Sharp, as a Japan's leading cell phone vendor, has been expanding mobile handset business and after-sales service business in Japan.



Sharp views its patent portfolio as a major resource for its business development. Sharp will take necessary actions to protect its intellectual property rights.





