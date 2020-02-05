Tuesday, 4 February 2020, 08:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Terrapinn Holdings Ltd. 2,000+ Industry Experts to Assess the Future of Thailand's Road Transportation and Infrastructure Roads & Traffic Expo Thailand to be held 12-13 February at BITEC, Bangkok

THAILAND, Feb 4, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - The inaugural Roads & Traffic Expo Thailand, to be held 12 - 13 February at BITEC, Bangkok, will bring together Thailand's entire road transportation and infrastructure ecosystem to discuss new strategies and innovations to help get Thailand moving. The Thai government has already unveiled one of the world's most significant 20-year National Transport Infrastructure Investment Plan 2017-2036 which is setting the stage for two exciting days of networking and debate.







Sharon Roessen, Managing Director at Terrapinn Asia, said, "The Thailand government has a very ambitious plan to get the country moving and they are investing heavily in both infrastructure and technology to help solve the country's mobility issue. The Roads & Traffic Expo Thailand is perfectly timed to help accelerate the adoption of new solutions."



Opening the event with a government address on 12 February, Senior Representative from the Ministry of Transport will be addressing Thailand's "National Transportation Infrastructure Investment Plan 2017-2036". Following the government address, Passakorn Prathombutr, Senior Executive Vice President, Digital Technology and Innovation Development, Digital Economy Promotion Agency will be sharing more about enabling smart mobility in smart city Thailand.



In the afternoon, building further on the theme of connectivity, Tanachai Lorapibankul, Director of International Cooperation Division, Department of Rural Road who will be sharing his expertise in developing Thailand's rural road for the future of transport connectivity. After which, Wanchai Yusang, Deputy Commander of Traffic Police Division, Royal Thai Police will address how can Thailand alleviate traffic problems through smart mobility adoption.



On 13 February, the keynote plenary will focus on the future of Thailand's infrastructural development. Tanasak Wongtanakitcharoen, Deputy Director, Intercity Motorway and Apichai Itsariyanukul, Specialized Civil Engineer, Department of Highways will kickstart the session looking at Thailand's Motorway Development Masterplan. Joining them is Thailand's infrastructure development expert, Narit Therdsteerasukdi, Deputy Secretary General, Thailand Board of Investment who is bringing his expertise on how to invest in Thailand's infrastructure development.



Later in the afternoon, Salminen Karri, Chairman of the Board, ITS Finland will be sharing his international perspective on mobility as a service-new way to move. Building on the theme, Sorawit Narupiti, President, ITS Thailand will be moderating a panel discussion on CAV connected & automated vehicles. Joining his panel are experts from Siri Venture, Department of Rural Roads and Department of Science Services.



In addition to the visionary keynotes, more than 120 inspirational speakers will share their insights across seven free-to-attend tracks covering infrastructure developments in roads, tunnels & bridges, smart cities & smart mobility, traffic management, road safety & monitoring, urban transportation, electric vehicles and parking.



Additional feature speakers at The Roads & Traffic Expo Thailand include:

- Dumkerng Pankham, Deputy Governor, Expressway Authority of Thailand

- Manat Aroonvatanaporn, Director of Research and Development Department, Metropolitan Electricity Authority

- Jumpoj Wannachatrasiri, Director General, Research and International Cooperation Bureau Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM)

- Songrit Chayanan, Deputy Director, Bureau of Highway Safety Department of Highways

- Tananchai Mekpraserdwanich, Director of Policy and Planning Division - Traffic and Transport Department, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration

- Sujin Mangnimitr, Director, Bureau of Highway Safety, Department of Highways

- Sathit Krongsut, Director of Research and Innovation Division, Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand

- Chai Wutiwiwatchai, Executive Director, National Electronic and Computer Technology Center

- Carolin Capone, Project Director of transport & Climate change in ASEAN, GIZ Thailand

- Jyoti Bisbey, Lead Infrastructure Financing and Economics Officer, United Nations

- Aurora Unnanuntana, Director of Payment Systems Policy Department, Bank of Thailand

- Polchak Nimwatana, Director, State Enterprise Policy and Planning Bureau

- Kazumasa Sanui, Chief Advisor of Improving Logistics System of Cambodia Project, JICA

- Peter Galli, Vice President of Communications, Nissan Motor Thailand



Taking place alongside the conference sessions, the exhibition will feature a showcase of the latest road transportation and infrastructure technologies and solutions by over 80 industry players and up-and-coming start-ups. Some of the exhibiting companies include: AIS, Kapsch, Q-Free, Cleanozone, Citilabs, Metrocount, Avery Dennison, FLIR, Trinity Highway, Tanattorn and more



The Roads & Traffic Expo Thailand is made possible through the partnership with key government agencies including Ministry of Transport, Department of Highways, Digital Economy Promotion Agency, National Science and Technology Development Agency, Ministry of Energy, Expressway Authority of Thailand, Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand, Metropolitan Electricity Authority, Provincial Electricity Authority, Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research & Innovation, Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau, as well as our valued sponsors AIS, Kapsch, Q-Free, and Cleanozone



The two day, free-to-attend conference and exhibition is expected to gather over 2,000 road transportation and infrastructure stakeholders from Thailand and beyond. For more information and registration, visit: https://www.terrapinn.com/exhibition/roads-traffic-thailand/index.stm



About The Roads & Traffic Expo Thailand

Date: 12-13 February 2020

Conference & Exhibition opening hours: 9:00 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Venue: BITEC, Bangkok, Thailand

Website: www.terrapinn.com/exhibition/roads-traffic-thailand/index.stm



About Terrapinn



Terrapinn events inspire and transform business.



We've been sparking ideas, innovations and relationships that transform business for over 30 years. Using our global footprint, we bring innovators, disrupters and change agents together, discussing and demonstrating the technology, strategies and personalities that are changing the way the world does business.



Terrapinn - spark something.



Note: Press registration for the conference is compulsory and advance scheduling for speaker/ sponsor interviews is recommended. Press passes are strictly reserved for reporters, journalists, editors only. Final issuance of press passes is subjected to Terrapinn's discretion. For your complimentary press pass, please contact the following:



Yeo Zi Sing

Marketing Executive

Terrapinn Pte Ltd

Tel: +65 6322 2725

Email: [email protected]







