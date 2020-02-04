Monday, 3 February 2020, 13:40 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: LEXUS Lexus Announces 2019 Global Sales Results

Toyota City, Japan, Feb 3, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Lexus announced today its 2019 global sales results as described below.



LF-30 Electrified



Global sales for January-December 2019 marked a new annual record high of 765,330 units (a 10% increase from the previous year). In addition to the well-received UX and redesigned ES, which were introduced in 2018, and the popular RX, which underwent a partial redesign in August 2019, the growth of the luxury market in China helped drive overall sales.



January-December 2019 sales results by main regions are as follows:

- North America Approx. 325,000 units (level with prior year)

- China (including Hong Kong) Approx. 202,000 units (an increase of 25%)

- Europe Approx. 87,000 units (an increase of 14%)

- Japan Approx. 62,000 units (an increase of 13%)

- Middle East Approx. 32,000 units (an increase of 8%)

- East Asia Approx. 34,000 units (an increase of 8%)



Lexus International President Koji Sato

"I would like to express my heartfelt appreciation to each and every Lexus customer around the world. From the time of our founding, we at Lexus have been earnestly pursuing the spirit of innovation and untiring evolution, and we will continue to take up the challenge of building vehicles that exceed our customers' expectations. Looking forward, based on our 'Lexus Electrified' vision, we will expand our lineup of electrified vehicles, starting with the launch of our first BEV production model, the UX300e. We will further evolve the Lexus DNA to achieve the ideal balance of ride comfort and quietness with driver confidence and engagement. By applying advanced Lexus technologies such as the integrated control of drive power, learned over many years developing electric motor control technologies in our hybrid vehicles, we will provide an inspiring and enjoyable driving experience unique to Lexus."





About LEXUS



Since its debut in 1989, Lexus has earned a worldwide reputation for high-quality products and exemplary customer service. Lexus is the hybrid leader among luxury brands, offering hybrids that provide the best in innovative technology and premier luxury. The evolution of Lexus is reflected in the progressive designs of its new vehicles. The grille, dynamic light treatments, and sculptured lines create a distinctive look of luxury for Lexus. For more information, please visit www.lexus-int.com and www.lexus-int.com/news/.



Feb 3, 2020 13:40 HKT/SGT

Source: LEXUS

Topic: Press release summary

Sectors: Automotive

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

