Source: Future Energy Asia Industry Leaders to Congregate in Bangkok to Discuss Asia's Future Energy Needs Future Energy Asia Exhibition and Conference 2020 sets the agenda for energy innovation in the region

THAILAND, Feb 5, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Almost 200 Global Leaders will take the stage at Future Energy Asia Exhibition and Conference 2020 to address Asia's rapidly evolving energy mix and showcase strategies that energy professionals can adopt to accelerate energy transition towards a cleaner sustainable energy future. H.E. Sonthirat Sontijirawong, Minister, Ministry of Energy of the Kingdom of Thailand, will officially open the conference and exhibition and deliver the inaugural keynote at Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Center (BITEC) when the event starts on 12 February 2020.



A panel discussion in Future Energy Asia











Attendees will hear from C-level executives representing Thailand's energy leading organizations, including EGAT, PTT Group, PTTEP and the Ministry of Energy. Energy leaders from Thailand's ASEAN neighbors Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines and Singapore will also attend the conference, as public and private sector experts around the region share what they are doing at a policy and project level to meet the estimated 60 percent energy demand growth.



The three-day conference presents a complete tool kit for energy transition in Asia. The first day, 12 February, focuses on Integration: discussions will give deep insights into how renewables and natural gas can be used to deliver a sustainable and clean energy future. On day two, the focus will be on partnerships, especially regional energy partnerships within ASEAN, as well as partnerships between the public and private sectors that can help drive energy transition. The final day focuses on transformation, and looking into how disruptive innovation can impact the region's future energy mix.



A unique feature of the Future Energy Asia Exhibition and Conference is its Centres of Technical Excellence Theaters (COTES). These provide free-to-attend technical and technology 'TED talk'-type content, covering a wide range of energy-related topics including energy transition and digitalization, as well as will showcasing the most important new energy projects in the region.



Chriptopher Hudson, President of DMG Events the organizer of the Future Energy Asia Exhibition and Conference, said: "The Future Energy Asia Conference is truly global with delegates and speakers from every corner of the world making their way to Bangkok. The event is designed to be a platform that provides an excellent opportunity to drive collaboration between new energy suppliers, electricity generators and the energy transition supply chain; building alliances between public and private sectors to help build a clean energy future in ASEAN. We have attracted a large number of global buyers and sellers who will display their products, services, established alliance, and demonstrate the innovations needed by Asian countries to develop their energy industry."



Future Energy Asia is also supported by Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau (TCEB). "We are delighted to welcome back Future Energy Asia 2020, a world-class event that will be 15 percent larger for its second edition," said Mr. Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya, the President of TCEB. "With 20 percent more trade visitors expected this year, drawn to a host of new and returning exhibitors that include international pavilions from the US and Italy, the event will connect key global energy sector stakeholders as never before. Thailand supports any event focused on innovation that contributes to our nationwide Thailand 4.0 economic growth strategy. And by partnering with events such as this through a range of market-leading initiatives, TCEB is doing its part to make shows such as Future Energy Asia as successful as possible."



The Future Energy Asia Exhibition and Conference 2020 will take place at the Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Center (BITEC) from 12 to 14 February 2020. For more information, please visit www.futureenergyasia.com



