  Wednesday, February 5, 2020
Wednesday, 5 February 2020, 10:03 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu Ltd
Fujitsu Named to FORTUNE Magazine's 2020 List of "World's Most Admired Companies" for Second Year Running
Ranked highly in areas such as Global Competitiveness

TOKYO, Feb 5, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu today announced that it has been named to FORTUNE Magazine's 2020 list of "World's Most Admired Companies" for the second year in a row.

This year, 680 companies were nominated from 30 countries as the "World's Most Admired Companies," of which 330 were selected (15 of which were Japanese companies). Fujitsu was selected in the category for the IT Services industry and was highly-evaluated in areas including Global Competitiveness, Social Responsibility and Innovation.

Conducted through a partnership between Fortune Magazine and Korn Ferry(1), the annually published "World's Most Admired Companies" list is determined based on a survey of a combined 15,000 executives, directors at global companies, and analysts. Companies are evaluated based on nine categories: Innovation, People Management, Use of Corporate Assets, Social Responsibility, Quality of Management, Financial Soundness, Long-Term Investment Value, Quality of Products/Services, and Global Competitiveness. Companies that receive high evaluations in these categories are selected for inclusion in the list.

As a truly global ICT company, Fujitsu will continue to contribute even further to the development of a sustainable planet and society, promoting corporate activities from a perspective of Environment, Society, and Governance (ESG).

(1) Korn Ferry Established in 1969 in the United States, Korn Ferry is a global management consulting firm that works to develop talent and make organizations more effective. It has over 8,600 employees providing services in over 50 countries.


About Fujitsu Ltd

Fujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company, offering a full range of technology products, solutions, and services. Approximately 132,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (Code: 6702) reported consolidated revenues of 4.0 trillion yen (US $36 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019.

For more information, please see www.fujitsu.com.

