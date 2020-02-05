Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Wednesday, February 5, 2020
16:48 HKT/SGT
Source: NEC Corporation
NEC Named to the CDP "A List" for advanced Climate Change and Water Security initiatives

TOKYO, Feb 5, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation today announced its selection to the CDP(1) "A List" for its initiatives in the two sectors of Climate Change and Water Security. This is the first time that NEC has been named to the A List, as the CDP recognizes the company's commitment to climate change and sustainable water management.




NEC announced its climate change policy guidelines aimed at 2050(2) in July 2017, and has positioned response to environmental issues centered on climate change as one of its top management priorities. NEC declared its support for the Recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD)(3) in July 2018, received Science Based Targets (SBT) approval(4) in October 2018, and is working to expand the use of green power to achieve environmental goals. In addition, NEC is reducing the amount of water used at each of the company's sites, and is supporting disaster countermeasures through the provision of river flood prediction systems using AI and IoT.

The NEC Group globally promotes its Solutions for Society business, which creates social value in terms of safety, security, efficiency, and fairness. Going forward, NEC will integrate advanced ICT and expertise in support of creating an efficient and sophisticated society in which people can lead brighter and more prosperous lives.

(1) CDP is an international non-profit organization in which investors, companies, cities, nations, and regions operate a global information disclosure system to manage environmental impacts. In fiscal 2019, more than 8,400 companies worldwide disclosed information through CDP.
(2) Formulation of climate change policy guidelines aimed at 2050
https://www.nec.com/en/global/eco/announce/policy_guideline/index.html
(3) Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD)
new windowhttps://www.fsb-tcfd.org/
(4) NEC's greenhouse gas reduction targets approved by the Science Based Targets Initiative
https://www.nec.com/en/press/201811/global_20181112_01.html


About NEC Corporation

NEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. The NEC Group globally provides "Solutions for Society" that promote the safety, security, efficiency, and equality of society. Under the company's corporate message of "Orchestrating a brighter world," NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.

