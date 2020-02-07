Thursday, 6 February 2020, 17:00 HKT/SGT Share:

HONG KONG, Feb 6, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - WiseSpot Company Limited, a provider of solutions to the telecom industry, announced that its HR department has been using UC.NOW, an on-line communication and collaboration platform, for their recruiting and interview platform since the CNY public holidays. This digital transition aims to reduce unnecessary face-to-face interaction and the risk of interpersonal infection, but as the need arises for some staff to work from home, the company's daily operations will be maintained wherever possible through the adoption of technology, as seen in this year's online HR interviews.



Ms Andrea Poon, WiseSpot's Head of Human Resource said, "As an IT company, we had been planning to move our interview processes online from April 2020, for our annual recruitment for our Engineering Trainee Program. After reviewing the options, we decided on UC.NOW for its Meeting Scheduling features, which cover our workflow from end to end: from batch interview scheduling and sending automated invitations by email to confirming appointments (or requesting a change) with an integrated master schedule, to sending advance reminders with a click-to-start-the-meeting link. The complete solution wasn't available in the other systems we evaluated, but it's very practical for HR use and helps us manage the administrative chores of recruiting for, say, our Trainee Program where we need schedule a sizable number of interviews in order to fill multiple vacancies."



"The coronavirus situation arrived and escalated rapidly, forcing us to advance our online interview plans. Because UC.NOW's Meeting Scheduler was market ready, it took our team only one day's preparation to get started. It supports all browsers, Chrome, Safari, QQ, 360, Mozilla Firefox, all runs on different computers and mobile devices, so we didn't have to pre-install anything. Our online interviews are held using default video chat so interviewers can observe candidates' mannerisms and on-the-spot response. So, interviews taking place online are virtually the same as traditional face-to-face sessions, but currently, without the need for face masks. During the video chat, the interviewer can use text chat as well to assess the candidate's written skills, from composition, translation and even software coding," Ms Poon pointed out.



"All interviews are recorded and the files are immediately downloadable, if needed. The interviewer doesn't need to scribble away madly during the session, so can direct undivided attention listening to, observing and interacting with the candidate. Also, it's difficult to arrange traditional face-to-face interviews, so this system proved to be very useful, particularly for positions that require several rounds of interviews each with a different interviewer from a different department. It creates more concise and productive interviews by reducing repeat questions from round to round. When the time comes to evaluate different candidates for final selection, having video records to refer back to instead of simply relying on memory or notes jotted down, is fairer to candidates," she said. "Of course, we must inform the candidate that the session will be recorded, how we will be using the recording and how we will handle the recording after recruitment closes. The candidate has to give us his or her consent before we proceed."



"Although we have only been using UC.NOW for a short while, we are nonetheless quite satisfied with the preliminary results of this 'HR Digital Transformation' experience. As a leading software & application developer in Hong Kong, we are continuously training our staff in Hong Kong, Taipei and Shenzhen to ensure they stay aware of the latest technology developments worldwide. Our next HR challenge will be to explore new applications of UC.NOW for our other human resource development needs, such as e-training."



About WiseSpot Company Limited

Headquartered in Hong Kong, WiseSpot Company Limited was established in 2001, now with a full service office in Taipei and product development centre in Shenzhen. Through the years, we've been committed to "Creating The Best, Shaping Future Communications", steadily enhancing our abilities in product innovation and project implementation, and in providing the best ICT and business solutions for telecommunication service providers and enterprises.



We take pride in our team of experienced, technology-savvy professionals who are well versed in fixed, mobile & IP technologies. Our services span Greater China, Singapore, Australia, UK and USA, and are capable of supporting clients at every stage of their operations, from initial consultation, product design, application development and project implementation to on-site 24/7 telco-grade live system support. Please visit http://www.wisespotgroup.com.



About UC NOW Communication Limited

UC NOW Communication Limited was established in 2018, with headquarters in Hong Kong. We develop software and solutions aimed at local enterprises, particularly SMEs, to accelerate their journey of "Digital Transformation". Our cloud-based communication & collaboration software UC.NOW provides a one-stop management platform and supports unified communication and collaboration abilities. Since our incorporation, we have tailored UC.NOW into custom solutions suited to universities, exhibition organizers, exhibitors and manufacturers. We firmly believe that the key to success in today's global digital marketplace lies in how well businesses and customers are connected anytime and anywhere in a world without borders. Read more at: https://www.u-c-now.com/en.





