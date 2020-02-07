Thursday, 6 February 2020, 16:01 HKT/SGT Share:

Educators, Policymakers & Technology Leaders to Assess the Future of Filipino Education at EduTECH Philippines

Philippines, Feb 6, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - The 4th annual EduTECH Philippines 2020 which will be held on 19-20 February at SMX Convention Center, Manila will once again bring together the Philippines' entire education ecosystem to discuss new strategies, pedagogies and innovations to bring 21st-century quality education to all in the Philippines.







Opening the event is Ms Atima Joshi, Founding Principal, Middleton International School, Singapore who will be delivering a keynote on Capacity building of educators. In the afternoon, Mr Craig Kemp, Owner and Global Edtech Consultant Ignite EdTech and Mr Raphael Nikko Almazar, Key Accounts Manager, Lenovo (Singapore) Pte Ltd will address the audience with insights into Education 4.0: The Future of Education and Smart Schools: K12 IT Leaders Insight respectively.



On the second day of the event, Mr Paul Roland Alfonso-Maiquez, Director of Technology, VERSO International School, Bangkok, Mr John Fong, Chief Executive Officer, SP Jain School of Global Management and Ms Emie Baylon, EdTech Coordinator, De La Salle Santiago Zobel School kickstart the morning with insights on Robotics, STEAM and Classrooms of the Future. Fr. Benigno Beltran, Chief Learning Strategist, The Philippine Sustainability Challenge will conclude the afternoon keynotes with case studies on Collaboration and Technopreneurship.



In addition to the visionary keynotes, there will be a series of case studies and sharing sessions across six theatres of content - K-12, Tertiary, STEAM, Tech Innovation, Learning Spaces, Smart School & Campus and #teachtechtalks. Over 200 inspirational speakers from across the Philippines will address key issues including K-12 strategies, tertiary education, flipped learning, digital storytelling, integrated STEM education, education 4.0, makerspaces, partnerships & stakeholder management in education and more.



Besides the conference, the exhibition will feature a showcase of the latest education technologies by over 70 industry players and a maker space with hands-on activities by Science Center Singapore. Some of the exhibiting companies include Lenovo, Microsoft, Intel, Canvas, Oracle, Zoho Corp, GO Philippines and more.



The two-day free-to-attend conference and exhibition are expected to gather over 4,000 education stakeholders from the Philippines and beyond.



About EduTECH Philippines 2020

Date: 19-20 February 2020

Conference & Exhibition opening hours: 09:00 am

Registration & badge collection starts from 08:00am

Venue: Level 2, Function Room 1-5, SMX Convention Center, Manila, Philippines

Website: http://bit.ly/39cTUUZ



About Terrapinn



Terrapinn is a business media company. Its products are trade exhibitions, conferences, training solutions, and electronic and print publications. For more information, please visit www.terrapinn.com.



Note: Press registration for the conference is compulsory and advance scheduling for speaker/ sponsor interviews is recommended. Press passes are strictly reserved for reporters, journalists, editors only. The final issuance of press passes is subjected to Terrapinn's discretion. For your complimentary press pass, please contact the following:



Jessica Foong

Senior Marketing Manager

Terrapinn Pte Ltd

Tel: +65 6322 2715

[email protected]





