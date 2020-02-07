Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Friday, February 7, 2020
Friday, 7 February 2020
Source: Fujitsu Ltd
Fujitsu Earns Top Rating in CDP Water Security Evaluation

TOKYO, Feb 7, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited today announced that the Fujitsu Group has been selected for the CDP's A List for water security. As a global leader in the field, the Group has achieved the highest rating in the evaluation, and this follows its earning of top rating in the CDP climate change evaluation.




The Fujitsu Group aims to create a prosperous and sustainable society while contributing solutions to societal and environmental issues. The Group will contribute to such objective by conserving water at the company and in the supply chain, in addition to utilizing ICT to help customers and the society take measures to prevent and mitigate disasters as well as conserve water resources.

CDP is an international non-profit organization that discloses the survey results of companies about their activities related to climate change, forests, and water security, on behalf of institutional investors that have total investment assets in excess of $9 trillion.

The survey evaluates companies' outstanding efforts to demonstrate leadership in disclosing information, identifying and managing risks, addressing challenges, as well as setting ambitious and significant goals.

The Fujitsu Group's Initiatives in Water Security

The Fujitsu Group assess and monitor water risks at its own facilities and in the supply chain. Moreover, the Group is taking measures to reduce its water intake and control water pollution, while implementing business continuity management.

According to the Group's 2-year environmental target from fiscal 2019, as illustrated in the Fujitsu Group Environmental Action Plan (Stage IX), the company has aimed to reduce its internal water intake and promote activities to conserve water resource in the upstream supply chain.

The Fujitsu Group is also developing high-performance computers and AI to use such digital technologies to solve social issues such as water-related disaster prevention and mitigation, in addition to resilient urban development.


About Fujitsu Ltd

Fujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company, offering a full range of technology products, solutions, and services. Approximately 132,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (Code: 6702) reported consolidated revenues of 4.0 trillion yen (US $36 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019.

For more information, please see www.fujitsu.com.

