Sunday, 9 February 2020, 06:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Maybank Foundation Maybank Marathon Raises the Bar for Bali 2020 Indonesia's first international marathon event to obtain World Label "Bronze Label" from World Athletics

BALI, INDONESIA, Feb 9, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Maybank Indonesia has announced the date for the ninth Maybank Marathon event in Bali, a world label road race event to be held this year on August 30, 2020. Categories of competition are marathon (42.195 km), half-marathon (21.0975 km), 10K and kids dash. Maybank Marathon is an international event with a touch of Balinese culture, natural beauty and hospitality of the people. Registration opens on Feb 25 at 12:00 WIB, on www.balimarathon.com.



This year's Maybank Marathon has been designated a World Athletics 'Bronze Label' Road Race, becoming the first marathon in Indonesia to have achieved this prestigious label. The 'Bronze Label' is only awarded to a marathon event that fulfills all the international requirements and regulations and has been verified by World Athletics.



Taswin Zakaria, President Director of Maybank Indonesia says, "Our achievement in obtaining the World Athletics 'Bronze Label' not only affirms our Maybank Marathon as an international standard, but places Indonesia as a country that has international marathon event." The Marathon is also included in the Abbott WMM Wanda Age Group World Rankings, allowing runners to earn rank & points according to Abbott WMM criteria.



"With the Bronze Label, we are committed to continuously improving our race quality in terms of race comfort and safety, in particular improvements over race infrastructure, quality of medical facilities in the field, and implementation of 'You Register, You Run' to ensure that runners are those who are registered within our database," said Taswin.



Each year since the inaugural marathon, Maybank Indonesia conducts sustainable and socially responsible programs for the Balinese community in Gianyar and Klungkung. This year's series of economic empowerment and educational support programs will again be carried out by Maybank Indonesia for those local communities.



Maybank Marathon has been the premier marathon in Indonesia, listing in the official directory of the Boston Marathon, and receiving international honors as one of eleven "Remarkable races in the world that you must participate in before you die", The Active, one of "The 52 Best Races on Earth 2016" by Runnersworld, and Best Marathon 2016 and Most Popular Sports Event 2018 by Venue Magazine.



PT Bank Maybank Indonesia Tbk (Maybank Indonesia) is one of the largest banks in Indonesia and part of the Maybank Group. To learn more, visit www.maybank.co.id.



MediaEsti Nugraheni

Corporate & Brand Communications

Maybank Indonesia

Tel. +62-21-2922-888

htp://www.balimarathon.com





Feb 9, 2020 06:00 HKT/SGT

Topic: Press release summary

Sectors: Daily News, ASEAN, Local Business, Sports

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

