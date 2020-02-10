Monday, 10 February 2020, 18:36 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Champion REIT Three Garden Road Becomes First Existing Building Awarded with WELL Certification at Platinum Level in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Feb 10, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Three Garden Road, one of the two landmark properties owned by Champion Real Estate Investment Trust ("Champion REIT"; stock code: 2778), has received WELL Core Certification at Platinum level under the WELL Building Standard by the International WELL Building InstituteTM ("IWBITM"), making it the first existing building in Hong Kong to score at the highest level of WELL certification.



Garden in the City Centre, the first large-scale outdoor staircase painting at Grade A commercial building in Hong Kong



Three Garden Road has fulfilled the WELL Platinum standard, including air, water, light, nourishment, movement, thermal comfort, sound, materials, mind and community. This recognition is a testament to Champion REIT's commitment in enhancing people's health and environmental preservation in our properties.



Ms. Ada Wong, Chief Executive Officer of Champion REIT, said, "We are very happy to achieve the first WELL Platinum rating among existing buildings in Hong Kong. While new buildings can be tailored in accordance with existing WELL guidelines, it is more challenging for buildings in use to obtain the certification as enhancement works are needed to meet WELL requirements. Thanks for the asset management team's effort to make it happen."



Mr Rick Fedrizzi, Chairman and CEO of IWBI, said, "Three Garden Road sets an example for many existing buildings in Hong Kong that WELL is achievable for all buildings. By achieving WELL Core Certification for the project, Champion REIT demonstrates its commitment to advancing health and well-being for its own employees, and all the people who work for and do business with the tenants inside the project."



Three Garden Road - The First Existing Building with WELL Core Certification at Platinum level in Hong Kong:

- Embracing health in the design of public space through:

Natural connection of indoor and outdoor space - over 25% of exterior site area with natural elements

Gardening, exercise space and fitness centre to promote healthy lifestyle

Staircase painting and art pieces to create lively atmosphere

- Achieving excellent air quality with HKIAQ Certificate Excellent Class for 12 consecutive years

- Achieving satisfactory water quality with WSD Quality Water Scheme for nine consecutive years

- Providing shuttle bus for tenants to encourage the use of public transport

- "Champion Our Wellness" experiences, eg. mindful eating, trail run events and music performances



The first commercial building to pride displaying staircase art in Hong Kong:

The latest addition to Three Garden Road is an eye-catching work of staircase painting named Garden in the City Centre. To support local art development, Champion REIT invited Ms. Zue Chan, a young Hong Kong painting artist, to create this staircase art. On top of being a pleasant sight, the painted staircase carries our intent to encourage tenants to take the stairs for healthy life.



About Champion REIT (Stock code: 2778)

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust is a trust formed to own and invest in income producing office and retail properties. The Trust focuses on Grade-A commercial properties in prime locations. It currently offers investors direct exposure to 2.93 million sq. ft. of prime office and retail properties by way of two landmark properties, Three Garden Road and Langham Place, one on each side of the Victoria Harbour.

