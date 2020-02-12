Wednesday, 12 February 2020, 17:26 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Honda Honda Aircraft Company's Debut of HondaJet Elite at Singapore Airshow 2020 HondaJet Elite Also Obtains Pakistani Type Certification

SINGAPORE, Feb 12, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Aircraft Company announced today that the HondaJet Elite will make its first appearance in Singapore at the Singapore Airshow 2020, February 11-16. The debut of a HondaJet Elite in Singapore at the Changi Exhibition Centre marks an important milestone in the company's global expansion.



"We are excited that Singapore Airshow attendees will have their first in-person opportunity to experience the HondaJet Elite's captivating combination of technological innovations and upgraded performance capabilities paired with its functional, contemporary interior," said Michimasa Fujino, President and CEO of Honda Aircraft Company.



Honda Aircraft Company also announced it has received type certification from the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority. "We are pleased with our recent developments in the Asian market and with receiving type certification for Pakistan recently," Fujino explained. "The HondaJet Elite's debut in Asia's largest aerospace event also indicates our determination to increase our presence in Asia."



The company continues to add value to the Asian aviation market through its dedication to superior performance, exceptional fuel efficiency, and remarkable comfort that facilitate the professional and personal lives of HondaJet customers.



Honda Aircraft Company's sales and service footprint spans North America, Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia, China, the Middle East, India, and Japan. The HondaJet fleet is currently comprised of over 140 aircraft worldwide and it has been the most delivered light jet in its class for 2017, 2018, and the first half of 2019.



About the HondaJet Elite



The HondaJet Elite is the fastest, farthest and highest-flying plane in its class. The HondaJet Elite incorporates Honda Aircraft's many technological innovations, including the unique Over-The-Wing Engine Mount (OTWEM) configuration, Natural Laminar Flow (NLF) nose and wing, and composite fuselage. The aircraft is also powered by the GE Honda Aero Engines HF120. All of these advancements contribute to the aircraft's superior performance, unparalleled efficiency and maximized fuselage space, making the aircraft's cabin the largest in its class. The HondaJet Elite cabin features a full-service galley, a private lavatory with optional belted seat and an exclusive Bongiovi sound system. The aircraft sets the gold standard in safety and human-machine interface technology with an ergonomically designed cockpit and enhanced customized Garmin G3000 avionics suite.



Honda Aircraft continues to be committed to improving lives through personal mobility, while living in a sustainable society. The HondaJet Elite remains significantly more fuel-efficient and emits less greenhouse gases than all other similarly sized twin-engine business jets. Certified for single-pilot operations, the HondaJet Elite continues to live up to the company's reputation for superior performance, efficiency, quality, and value.



About Honda Aircraft Company



Honda Aircraft Company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of American Honda Motor Co., Inc. Founded in 2006, Honda Aircraft's world headquarters is located in North Carolina, the birthplace of aviation. The challenging spirit upon which Mr. Soichiro Honda founded Honda Motor Co., Ltd. is alive today as Honda Aircraft fulfills one of Honda's longstanding dreams to advance human mobility skyward.





