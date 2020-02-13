Thursday, 13 February 2020, 08:20 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: NEC Corporation NEC and Mavenir Collaborate to Deliver 5G Open vRAN Solution

TOKYO, Feb 13, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation, a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies, and Mavenir, the industry's only end-to-end cloud-native 4G/5G network software provider for Communication Service Providers (CSPs), have announced a collaboration to deliver a 5G Open virtualized RAN (vRAN) Solution to the Japanese Enterprise Market. This will open up Local/Private 5G Network opportunities for enterprises, regional authorities and other organizations.



Under this collaboration, NEC and Mavenir will jointly work on 5G Open vRAN and Local 5G business developments and establish a simple and cost-efficient ecosystem in the market. The collaboration will bring together NEC's expertise in IT, network and system integration and Mavenir's field-proven cloud-native network technology.



Mavenir delivers an Open vRAN solution that provides strategic differentiation by enabling multisource Remote Radio Units (RRUs) to interwork with the virtualized, containerized, Cloud Base Band software over ethernet Fronthaul (FH), using the O-RAN open interface, overcoming the traditional constraints of the proprietary walled garden specifications used by other traditional equipment vendors.



"We are excited to collaborate with NEC, as we move together toward open, virtualized networks," said Pardeep Kohli, Mavenir's President and CEO. "Mavenir's vRAN and NEC's radio naturally come together to quickly and easily bring new and innovative solutions to the Japanese Enterprise Market."



NEC actively promotes an open, virtualized infrastructure model in support of the 5G era, utilizing IT, orchestration and network expertise. Moreover, the NEC ecosystem contributes to vRAN via interoperability testing between multiple vendors' equipment that is compliant with O-RAN fronthaul specifications.



"The combination of advanced assets and expertise from Mavenir and NEC will enable us to offer end-to-end one-stop 5G Open vRAN and Local/Private 5G solutions, including an advanced 5G network solution for the ecosystem, and vertical solutions that meet the needs of a great variety of Enterprise customers," said Nozomu Watanabe, senior vice president at NEC.



This joint collaboration will continue to provide value-added solutions for customers worldwide.



About Mavenir



Mavenir is the industry's only End-to-End, Cloud Native Network Software Provider, redefining network economics for Communication Service Providers (CSPs). Mavenir's innovative solutions pave the way to 5G with 100% software-based, end-to-end, Cloud Native network solutions. Leveraging industry-leading firsts in VoLTE, VoWiFi, Advanced Messaging (RCS), Multi-ID, vEPC and vRAN, Mavenir accelerates network transformation for more than 250+ CSP customers in over 130 countries, which serve over 50% of the world's subscribers.



Mavenir embraces disruptive, innovative technology architectures and business models that drive service agility, flexibility, and velocity. With solutions that propel NFV evolution to achieve web-scale economics, Mavenir offers solutions to CSPs for revenue generation, cost reduction, and revenue protection. www.mavenir.com



About NEC Corporation



NEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. The NEC Group globally provides "Solutions for Society" that promote the safety, security, efficiency and equality of society. Under the company's corporate message of "Orchestrating a brighter world," NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.





