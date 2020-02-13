Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, February 13, 2020
Thursday, 13 February 2020, 16:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Showa Denko K.K.
SDK to Change Part of its Articles of Incorporation

TOKYO, Feb 13, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Showa Denko (SDK; TSE:4004) decided at its board of directors meeting today to present a proposal for partial changes in its Articles of Incorporation to its 111th ordinary general meeting of shareholders to be held on March 26, 2020.

1. Objective of changes
(1) Convocation of General meeting (amended Article 12):
To ensure flexible administration of general meetings of shareholders, it is planned to change part of Article 12, paragraph 2.

(2) Representative Directors and Officer Directors (amended Article 20):
To ensure quick execution of the company's operation, it is planned to change part of Article 20, paragraph 2, so that president may be elected from among corporate officers as well. Also, provisions on Officer Directors will be amended as shown in planned paragraph 3.

(3) Convener of Board of Directors Meeting (current Article 21):
To ensure flexible administration of meetings of the board of directors, it is planned to delete the provision in Articles of Incorporation referred to in Article 366, paragraph 1, of the Companies Act.

(4) Corporate Officers (amended Article 27):
It is planned to establish new Article 27 to clarify the company's corporate officers system, which has been adopted since the 93rd business term.

(5) Other changes (amended Articles 12 and 13):
Titles of Articles 12 and 13 are to be changed to make them consistent with descriptions in other provisions.

2. Details
Proposed changes in Articles of Incorporation are as follows:
*See https://bit.ly/2SEPvng

3. Schedules
(1) Date of the general meeting of shareholders for the change of Articles of Incorporation:
March 26, 2020

(2) Effective date of the change of Articles of Incorporation:
March 26, 2020


About Showa Denko K.K.

Showa Denko K.K. (SDK; TSE:4004, ADR:SHWDY), a major manufacturer of chemical products, serves a wide range of fields from heavy industry to electronics and computer industries. The Petrochemicals Sector provides cracker products such as ethylene and propylene, the Chemicals Sector provides industrial, high-performance and high-purity gases and chemicals for semicon and other industries, and the Inorganics Sector provides ceramic products, such as alumina, abrasives, refractory and graphite electrodes and fine carbon products. The Aluminum Sector provides aluminum materials and high-value-added fabricated aluminum, the Electronics Sector provides HD media, compound semiconductors such as ultra high-bright LEDs and rare earth magnetic alloys, and the Advanced Battery Materials Department (ABM) provides lithium-ion battery components. For more information, please visit www.sdk.co.jp/english/.

Contact: 
Showa Denko K.K., Public Relations Office, Tel: 81-3-5470-3235


Feb 13, 2020 16:00 HKT/SGT
Source: Showa Denko K.K.
Showa Denko K.K. (TSE: 4004)
Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Chemicals
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Showa Denko K.K.
Feb 13, 2020 16:00 HKT/SGT
SDK Records Impairment Loss (Extraordinary Loss)
Feb 13, 2020 16:00 HKT/SGT
SDK Announces Partial Amendment to Earlier News Release on "Changes in Representative Director and Other Members of Management"
Feb 13, 2020 16:00 HKT/SGT
SDK Announces 2019 Consolidated Financial Results
Feb 12, 2020 11:30 HKT/SGT
SDK Develops AI-Based Image Analysis System to Improve Spherical Alumina Production
Feb 6, 2020 14:00 HKT/SGT
Showa Denko Introduces AI System to Examine Capital Investment
Feb 6, 2020 14:00 HKT/SGT
SDK Develops HAMR-Technology-based HD Media
Feb 5, 2020 10:00 HKT/SGT
SDK Starts Labor-Management Consultations about Realignment of Graphite Electrode Production Sites in Europe
Jan 20, 2020 11:30 HKT/SGT
Showa Denko to Streamline Domestic Production of Unsaturated Polyester Resin and Vinyl Ester Resin
Jan 8, 2020 11:30 HKT/SGT
Showa Denko Decides to Establish Second Factory in Shanghai to Produce High-Purity Gases for Electronics
Jan 6, 2020 11:30 HKT/SGT
New Year Message from Kohei Morikawa, Showa Denko President and CEO
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       