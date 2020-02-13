Thursday, 13 February 2020, 15:21 HKT/SGT Share:

TOKYO, Feb 13, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will begin sales of the all-new Fit on February 14, 2020 at dealerships across Japan.







- Based on the outstanding performance and functionality established by successive generations of Fit, the all-new Fit offers the "four dimensions of comfort" which is a value that cannot be expressed numerically.

- The all-new Fit comes in five different types to accommodate various lifestyles.

- The e:HEV(1) version of the all-new Fit is equipped with Honda's 2-motor hybrid system which drives the vehicle with an electric motor in virtually all situations of everyday driving and realizes a fuel-efficient and smooth ride.

- The all-new Fit is equipped with a further enhanced Honda SENSING(2) advanced safety and driver-assistive system and Honda CONNECT, the new-generation connected car technology.



Sales plan (in Japan, monthly): 10,000 units



The Honda Fit defied common perceptions about compact cars when it was first introduced in 2001, with key features including a spacious cabin that embodied Honda's longstanding M/M concept(3), versatile seat arrangements and outstanding fuel economy, and it became one of the models that represent the Honda brand.



Since then, the second- and third-generation models, launched in 2007 and 2013, continued evolving while maintaining the original design philosophy, and Fit is still growing as a global model now being sold all around the world.



While inheriting outstanding performance built up by previous generations of Fit and high functionality, including an overwhelmingly spacious cabin and excellent utility, which are beyond what people expect of compact cars, this 4th-generation all-new Fit was developed anew as a model which will further satisfy its customers.



In the pursuit of the true needs and desires of customers, the development team arrived at customers' latent needs for relaxation and a therapeutic effect while they are traveling by car. The team identified "comfort" which fulfills such needs as a new value proposition of Fit and embodied it by incorporating ingenious technologies unique only to Honda.



Commitment of the all-new Fit - "Four dimensions of comfort"



- By making changes to the cross-sectional structure, the thickness of the front pillar was successfully reduced to less than half of what it used to be for previous Fit models without compromising sufficient collision safety performance. Combined with other new design features such as the adoption of the flat-topped instrument panel that emphasizes horizontal and straight lines and simple and easy-to-see visor-less meters, the all-new Fit realizes a "comfortable view" which provides peace of mind to its occupants.

- The development team strived to equip the all-new Fit with seats that feel comfortable to the occupants from the moment when they sit down. To this end, a body stabilizing seat which supports the user's pelvis and lumbar spine with a resin mat was adopted for the front seats for the first time among all Honda models. For the rear seats, a thick and soft pad was adopted to enable comfortable seating even for adult passengers despite being a compact car. Both the front and rear seats of the all-new Fit realize excellent "seating comfort" which makes even long driving less tiring for all occupants.

- The hybrid version of the all-new Fit will be the first Honda compact car equipped with the e:HEV, Honda's original hybrid system which realizes powerful acceleration and a smooth drive unique only to our 2-motor hybrid system. The all-new Fit e:HEV provides the customers with outstanding fuel economy(4) and the fun of driving at the same time. Moreover, the body which underwent thorough weight reduction and rigidity/strength increase and the suspensions which quickly absorb the impact and achieve solid contact with road surfaces also contribute to the outstanding "ride comfort" of the all-new Fit.

- While maintaining the spacious cabin and versatile seat arrangements from previous generations of Fit, the all-new Fit features a table console between two front seats for a small bag or other items, and various storage spaces are laid out based on earnest considerations of how occupants see things and move inside the vehicle. The all-new Fit, including the hybrid version with a downsized IPU (intelligent power unit) to secure more space, features sufficient cargo space capacity, offering excellent "usability" which supports comfortable mobility for all occupants.



Five types of the all-new Fit made available to fit well in customers' daily lives



The all-new Fit comes in five different types from which customers can select the model that is right for them depending on their lifestyle and life stage. This is different from the conventional type setting based on differences in featured equipment.



The five types are: the BASIC which is simple and highlights the individual quality of the customer; the HOME which features a design that fits naturally into people's daily lives and outstanding comfort; the NESS which is perfect for customers who want to enjoy active lifestyles on a daily basis; the CROSSTAR for customers who enjoy their lives with weekend outings; and the LUXE which is stylish and features both sophistication and high quality.



Honda SENSING advanced safety and driver-assistive system is available as standard equipment on all types(5)



A front wide-view camera that covers a wide area in front of the vehicle was included for the first time to Honda SENSING for the all-new Fit to work together with eight existing sonar sensors mounted in the front and back of the vehicle. Three new functions will be added to the list of eight existing functions of Honda SENSING for Fit, namely the False Backward Start Prevention, Auto High Beam Headlights and Short-distance Collision Mitigation Braking System which is featured for the first time among all Honda models.



Functions included in Honda SENSING for the all-new Fit



1. Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS)

2. False Start Prevention

3. False Backward Start Prevention

4. Short-distance Collision Mitigation Braking System

5. Pedestrian Collision Mitigation Steering System

6. Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) System

7. Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Low-Speed Follow

8. Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS)

9. Lead Car Departure Notification System

10. Traffic Sign Recognition

11. Auto High Beam Headlights

* Qualifies for the Safety Support Car (Sapo Car) S category



Honda CONNECT realizes stress-free daily use of the all-new Fit with great peace of mind



The all-new Fit became the first model sold in Japan equipped with the Honda CONNECT on-board communication module developed exclusively for Honda vehicles, and Honda begins Honda Total Care Premium connected service which enhances customers' comfort and peace of mind in their daily lives with Fit.



(1) e:HEV is a communication name for Honda's 2-motor hybrid system, which is positioned as Honda's core electrification technology

(2) There is a limit to the capabilities (e.g. recognition capability and control capability) of individual functions of Honda SENSING. Please do not overestimate the capabilities of each Honda SENSING function and drive safely while paying constant attention to your surroundings. For more details about Honda SENSING, please access: https://bit.ly/2tUkl2T

(3) Honda's "man maximum, machine minimum" concept is a basic approach to Honda car design calling for maximizing the space available for people and minimizing the space required for mechanical components which will increase the space efficiency of the vehicle.

(4) WLTC mode: 28.8km/liter, JC08 mode: 38.6km/liter (e:HEV HOME (FF) was tested by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism in Japan)

Fuel economy was measured under predetermined test conditions. It may vary depending on many factors including the environment in which the customer uses the product (weather, traffic congestion, etc.) and driving style (sudden accelerations, use of air-conditioning, etc.)

WLTC (the Worldwide harmonized Light vehicles Test Cycles) mode is an international driving mode which consists of three different driving modes -- city driving, suburban area driving and highway driving - allocated proportionally to average driving time in each mode.

(5) Vehicle specification without Honda SENSING also is available for the e:HEV BASIC and BASIC types.





