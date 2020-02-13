Thursday, 13 February 2020, 16:19 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Toyota Motor Corporation Toyota Mobility Foundation Introduces Global Next-Gen Urban Development & Traffic Management Challenge with MDEC - In collaboration with Kuala Lumpur City Hall as the host pilot city

- Engaging related industry partners in public-private multi-partnerships to collect data to analyze

- Offering up to US$1.5 million in grants to improve quality of life for residents of Kuala Lumpur

- A global challenge--the first of its kind

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Mobility Foundation (TMF) has entered into an agreement with the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) to launch the City Architecture for Tomorrow Challenge (CATCH). This is the region's first global challenge that will attract innovative, data-driven entries from global participants. The aim is to raise efficiency in urban planning and drive forward the future of mobility. This partnership will enable Kuala Lumpur to take the lead in advancing next-generation urban development and city mobility management for the region.







A launch event took place in Kuala Lumpur on 13 February to kickstart the Challenge. The Mayor of Kuala Lumpur, YBhg. Dato' Nor Hisham Ahmad Dahlan, attended the event as the guest-of-honor.



Rethinking the Future of Mobility



CATCH will seek to address mobility challenges in Kuala Lumpur through a global call for solutions. For a period of 8 months, participants from start-ups, academic and research institutions to corporates, or even the general public can conceptualize and develop solutions that are dynamic, intelligent and data-driven to design future city infrastructures.



Shin Aoyama, President of Secretariat, Toyota Mobility Foundation, said, "TMF was set up to address mobility issues around the world, using a unique approach driven by sustainability, innovation and partnership. CATCH was designed in partnership with the Malaysian government, to encourage data-driven but human-centered interventions to improve city planning and the mobility ecosystem."



Surina Shukri, CEO, Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation, added, "Through CATCH, the global pool of talented start-ups, academics and the world's brightest minds can develop their next-gen urban digitalization ideas and accelerate Kuala Lumpur's evolution into a city of the future. The program is in-line with MDEC's efforts to drive forward the country's digital economy, catalyse next-gen innovation through Malaysia's Global Testbed Initiative and reinforce the country's position as the Heart of Digital ASEAN."



Furthermore, TMF will provide grants at every stage of the challenge--up to US$1.5 million in total--to support teams towards the development and trial-testing of the solutions in Kuala Lumpur. Participants will also have access to expert mentors and an incubation program.



Reimagining Mobility Experience through Data



CATCH will provide participants with data to empower them to develop solutions that will be selected in accordance with the Personal Data Protection Act. The data partners consist of both public and private sectors that have different data points along a commuter's journey such as Kuala Lumpur City Hall, Royal Malaysia Police, Land Public Transport Agency, Grab, MapIT MSC, Mass Rapid Transit Corporation and Prasarana Malaysia.



Ravindran K., President, UMW Toyota Motor, said, "We take pride in overcoming "impossible" challenges to make "Mobility for All" a reality. TMF provides the platform to create a better, more mobile society and we fully support this digital and data-driven approach."



About Toyota Mobility Foundation



The Toyota Mobility Foundation was established in August 2014 to support the development of a more mobile society. The Foundation aims to support strong mobility systems while eliminating disparities in mobility. It utilizes Toyota's expertise in technology, safety, and the environment, working in partnership with universities, government, non-profit organizations, research institutions and other organizations to address mobility issues around the world. Programs include resolving urban transportation problems, expanding the utilization of personal mobility, and developing solutions for next generation mobility.





About Toyota Motor Corporation



Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) is the global mobility company that introduced the Prius hybrid-electric car in 1997 and the first mass-produced fuel cell sedan, Mirai, in 2014. Headquartered in Toyota City, Japan, Toyota has been making cars since 1937. Today, Toyota proudly employs 370,000 employees in communities around the world. Together, they build around 10 million vehicles per year in 29 countries, from mainstream cars and premium vehicles to mini-vehicles and commercial trucks, and sell them in more than 170 countries under the brands Toyota, Lexus, Daihatsu and Hino. For more information, please visit www.toyota-global.com.



Feb 13, 2020 16:19 HKT/SGT

Source: Toyota Motor Corporation

Topic: Press release summary

Sectors: Automotive

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

