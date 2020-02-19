Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Wednesday, February 19, 2020
Wednesday, 19 February 2020, 13:00 HKT/SGT
Infinito Partners with Simplex, Brings "Buy Crypto with Credit" Function to Wallet Users

SINGAPORE, Feb 19, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Infinito Wallet has officially partnered with Simplex to allow users to purchase crypto using credit and debit cards right inside the wallet.




When first joining the crypto world, most users make their first purchase on centralized exchanges, where security and privacy are far from guaranteed. For safety reasons, traders are told to keep part of their assets on the exchanges, ready for trading, and the other half on a mobile or hardware wallet. This inconvenience is why Infinito has worked with the leading fiat gateway platform Simplex to give users a single place to buy then protect their crypto assets, while removing unwanted transaction fees when sending money back and forth between wallet and exchange.

About this collaboration, Simplex Team shared: "We are happy to support our partners Infinito with this special offer to help boost global crypto adoption. Buying crypto with debit and credit cards has never been easier".

"Thanks to the strategic partnership with Simplex, our users can now purchase Bitcoin and other top cryptocurrencies using their everyday credit card at great price. With this integration, Infinito Wallet can offer the most complete crypto experience for investors: buy their first coin, track market price, exchange, use their crypto to earn more with DApps, and soon, stake to earn passive income directly on the wallet. We're very pleased to collaborate with an industry leader like Simplex to bring valuable crypto services to users worldwide," says Jack Nguyen, Director of Infinito. After Simplex, Infinito Wallet plans to integrate with regional fiat gateway and exchange services to better serve local users in Southeast Asia.

As a special promotion for this integration, from February 14th to 27th, users can enjoy a 50% discount on service fee when using the wallet's Buy Crypto feature.

About Simplex
Simplex is providing the fiat infrastructure for the crypto world. An EU licensed financial institution, Simplex processes credit card payments with a 100% zero chargeback guarantee. Utilizing cutting-edge proprietary fraud prevention solution and AI systems, Simplex blocks fraudulent users and allows legitimate ones to complete payments, thereby, increasing conversion rates and enabling merchants to focus on their own business growth.

- Official website: https://www.simplex.com/

About Infinito Wallet
Infinito Wallet is a secure multi-crypto wallet that lets users easily start investing and earning more with digital assets. It supports over 2,000 top-ranking coins and tokens as well as decentralized applications. Infinito Wallet is frequently ranked amongst the best wallets for crypto communities.

- Official website: https://www.infinitowallet.io/
- Telegram: https://t.me/infinitowallet


